'Salute your contribution to our hawker culture': Co-owner of Heng Ji Chicken Rice, popular stall with 60-year history, dies

Just a year ago, the co-owner of Heng Ji Chicken Rice hawker stall Lim En Ai died.

And now, her partner, Chan Yeow Seng, has died at 81 years old.

The news was announced in a Facebook post on Hawker United - Dabao 2020 by Melvin Chew, who also runs a stall in the same food centre as Heng Ji Chicken Rice at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

He shared a picture of the obituary and revealed that Yeow Seng had died on Aug 7.

The reason behind his death is unknown.

Yeow Seng's wake was held from Aug 7 to 9 and he was cremated on Aug 9.

"Foodies will know that Heng Ji Chicken Rice is one of the oldest chicken rice brands on our shores. Extremely famous in Chinatown, especially in the 70s to 90s," Melvin wrote.

"Both of the second generation owners, the late Mdm Lim En Ai, who passed on last year in 2023, and the late Mr Chan, are legendary in our hawker culture."

"Rest in peace to Mr Chan. Saluted for your contribution to our hawker culture," added Melvin.

In a phone call with AsiaOne, a staff member from Heng Ji Chicken Rice confirmed Yeow Seng's death.

The employee also shared that the original owners of Heng Ji Chicken Rice continued to help with the stall for a year even after having sold the business, as they passed on the recipe to the new owners.

AsiaOne is attempting to get in contact with the family of Yeow Seng for more information.

Business previously struggled to find new owners

Often called the oldest chicken rice stall in Singapore, Heng Ji Chicken Rice has been operating in the local food scene for more than 60 years.

The family-run business was previously located at the old Smith Street food alley before it moved to its current location at Chinatown.

It was founded by Kai Cheok Heng before being taken over by his son Yeow Seng and daughter-in-law En Ai.

Due to the pandemic, they closed for about a year in 2020 before reopening in April 2021.

For a while, En Ai and Yeow Seng, had issues finding a successor as their children had no intentions of taking over the business.

Two cousins who are unrelated to the couple decided to take over the business upon hearing about their struggle in 2022.

En Ai later died on Aug 21, 2023 at the age of 80.

Her obituary too had been shared by Melvin in Hawker - United Dabao 2020, who admitted to feeling "shocked and saddened" by the news.

Melvin revealed that En Ai had been "sick for a while", though the exact cause of her death is unknown.

ALSO READ: Owner of former National Library building's famous wonton noodle stall dies at 94

melissateo@asiaone.co