'It's a pity to let a 60-year-old brand disappear': Malaysian cousins take over hawker icon Heng Ji Chicken Rice

After more than 60 years of being in the local food scene, the popular Heng Ji Chicken Rice is now being run by fresh blood.

Two cousins — aged 30 and 26 — who are completely unrelated to the family-owned business have decided to take over the reins from the elderly couple running it, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The entire thing wouldn't have happened if she hadn't met the nephew of the stall owners, the older cousin told the Chinese daily.

Upon hearing that the couple's children had no intentions of taking over the business, the cousins decided to step in.

"As far as we know, the children of the old stall owners are not willing to take over, and we feel that it's a pity to let a 60-year-old brand disappear, so we want to take over and continue the business," shared the elder of the two.

And while it isn't easy taking over an entire F&B establishment, the duo, who hail from Malaysia, are buoyed by the fact that the business already has a strong customer base.

They weren't left to fend for themselves either — the previous owners taught the cousins to prepare the various dishes. In fact, the couple still visits the stall occasionally to check on them and the quality of food.

As of now, the older cousin admits that they've only gotten a hang of running about 80 per cent of the business.

They now sell 35 chickens a day, which she says is a huge improvement from business in the earlier days of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, due to Malaysia's chicken export ban which kicked in this month, they may be forced to temporarily shutter when they run out of fresh chicken.

The family business was previously located at the old Smith Street food alley before it moved to its current location at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

It had previously shuttered for about a year before reopening in April 2021.

The owners of Heng Ji Chicken Rice aren't the only heritage hawkers who have faces issues finding a successor. The owners of China Street Fritters, a popular stall at Maxwell Food Centre, have been on the hunt for someone to take over the business, but haven't found a suitable candidate, even after a year.

