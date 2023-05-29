Same or not? Local TikTok user reviews UK's version of Singapore's beloved McSpicy

Singaporeans generally don't enjoy the heat, unless it's in the food they eat.

Our collective love for the iconic McDonald's McSpicy is a testament to that.

Over the years, this fiery fried-chicken burger has somewhat achieved legendary status amongst spice lovers across the island.

So it's no wonder that Singaporean TikTok user Dargoyaki's interest was piqued when he noticed the McSpicy on the menu at McDonald's UK.

Unable to resist the temptation, he bought the burger "without any expectations" and with the caveat that it wouldn't be as spicy as the Singapore version.

Last Monday (May 22), Dargoyaki shared a 59-second-clip of his review on TikTok.

Upon first look, it certainly resembled a Singaporean McSpicy.

There was a stark difference in the choice of patty as the UK's version was made with chicken breast instead of the usual chicken thigh.

But everyone knows that, ultimately, all that matters is flavour.

"When I took that first bite, it gave me a taste of home," he said.

Unfortunately, the kick from the spices often associated with a McSpicy was lacking, according to Dargoyaki.

Comparing it to the standard mala spiciness levels, he likened the Singapore McSpicy at a "medium spice" while pegging the UK one as "mild spice".

Given the choice of meat for the patty in a UK McSpicy, Dargoyaki noted that he didn't experience the oozing oils when he bit into the burger that would "give you third-degree burns on your tongue".

In addition, he mentioned how he didn't feel like his stomach had "turned into the fiery pits of Mordor" or that a "chocolate volcanic eruption" would emerge the next morning.

That's quite the metaphor, but if you've ever chomped down on a McSpicy, you'd know exactly what he's on about. In Singapore, it is quite common to suffer a stomachache and diarrhoea the day after consuming a McSpicy.

So it very much had the character of a Singaporean McSpicy, just not the spicy kick that we have all come to love.

McSpicy is here to stay

The McSpicy returned to McDonald's UK's menu for good on February 15.

The fast food chain had previously launched the burger as a limited edition item in July 2021 before taking it off the menu just six weeks later.

Based on the reaction online, it seems like the McSpicy is well loved in the UK as well.

This TikTok user was raving that "UK's hottest burger" is back on the menu and enjoyed a sit-down meal at a McDonald's outlet.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sabrinacorrinx/video/7202352672333106437?lang=en

In the comments section, netizens provided hacks on how to level up a McSpicy.

Some suggested adding a slice of cheese while a few others suggested onions or bacon.

This could be something to ponder the next time you make a McSpicy order.

In October 2020, McDonald's Australia added the McSpicy to their menu but the response from spice lovers was meek.

Lovers of Singapore's cult-favourite chicken burger managed to taste the difference in quality and noted how the spice factor was lacking in Australia's version of the burger.

