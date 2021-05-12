Samsung adds more colour to your life with new Bespoke Home 2021 lineup

With our homes now acting as an office, gym, spa and restaurant, Samsung is bringing more colours and integrated IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to make our homes more personalised, flexible and smart no matter where we are in the world.

Samsung recently announced its all-new Bespoke Home 2021 lineup which included brand new colours in its range, new appliances and the expansion of its popular Bespoke refrigerator lineup.

The beautiful Bespoke refrigerator is making its way globally and will be launching in North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS, the Middle East and select regions across Asia and Africa.

Coming in over 20 original colours and seven finishes, the refrigerator can be customised in a generous number of ways to fit your home and aesthetics. Even to the extent of whether or not you want your fridge doors to open on the left or the right side.

Consumers in North America can choose from a four-door flex, a one-door column, or a two-door bottom-mount freezer from a unique variety of metallic colours including Champagne Rose Steel, Navy Steel, and Matte Black Steel.

In Europe, Bespoke is available in one-door and slim one-door options, and bottom-mount freezer models in 1.8- and two-meter options with six different finishes and a broad palette, ranging from classic white to soft pastels and statement colours.

In addition to the expansion, Samsung is also releasing new home appliances like the Bespoke AirDresser, a clothing care solution that keeps clothes in shape; Bespoke air purifier, a purification system that can remove dust and circulate clean air in various directions and the Bespoke Jet, a cordless vacuum equipped with a clean and charging system.

Pet owners will definitely be intrigued by the Jet Bot AI+, the first robot vacuum with an Intel AI Solution and a camera to aid with remote home monitoring.

The robot vacuum starts recording when a pet comes into view, and the videos can be sent to a phone in real-time, so pet owners will always know what their fur babies are up to when they’re home alone.

Designed for a connected life, these products are coming to Singapore sometime soon, with the Bespoke refrigerators expected to reach our shores in the second half of 2021.

There’s no information yet when other appliances in the Bespoke Home lineup will come to Singapore. It’s likely that consumers in the US and Europe will have first dibs with all the products in the lineup set to release in the second half of 2021 too.

