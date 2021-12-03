Satisfy your supper cravings at the best frog porridge places in Singapore

Frog porridge in Singapore can be divided into two types. The first is as the name suggests, frogs cooked in porridge.

The second and more widely-known type are frogs cooked in a rich, flavour-packed sauce, usually in a claypot, and served alongside plain Cantonese-style porridge.

Plain congee is necessary as it doesn't compete but instead accentuates the rich flavours of the sauce, making the overall meal a hearty, satisfying one.

And for those who haven't tried frog meat, it really does taste like chicken thighs and isn't as scary as it seems.

Here are the 10 best places to get frog porridges in Singapore:

Eminent Frog Porridge

Eminent Frog Porridge has been pulling crowds since they started business in 2004. A testament to their quality? Eminent has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand title.

They sell various flavours of frog porridge, with the recommended ones being Gong Bao (with dried chilli), Spring Onion, Chicken Essense and one made with a unique housemade chilli sauce.

323 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389359

G7 Live Seafood & Frog Porridge Restaurant

We really can't talk about frog porridge without including the various favourites in the seedy Geylang district. G7 is another established brand serving up frog porridge for over 20 years.

They only have two flavours - Dried Chilli Frog (or Gong Bao) and Ginger Spring Onion. G7 also does deep-fried iterations of frog, served either with ginger or crispy garlic.

161, 163 Geylang Road, Lor 3 Geylang, #01-01/02, 389239

Geylang Lor 9 Fresh Frog Porridge

Also referred to as Lion City Frog Porridge, Geylang Lorong 9 frog porridge has been a popular destination for frog porridge devotees since its founding in 1995.

They serve up Dry Chilli Frog Leg and Ginger Spring Onion Frog Leg as well as Fried Garlic Frog Leg. Geylang Lorong 9 also have a Lion City Claypot Frog Porridge that features the frogs cooked in hot congee.

235 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389294

Chang Jiang G1 Claypot Frog Porridge

Chang Jiang was previously located in People Park Complex and has since moved to its current spot in Geylang.

Dried Chilli Frogs, Ginger Onion Frogs and White Frog Porridge (i.e. cooked in the porridge) are the only three frog porridge dishes.

Chang Jiang does, however, have other frog dishes including Frog Bee Hoon and Fried Frog.

314 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389353

A-One Claypot House

If you prefer an air-conditioned environment to enjoy your frog porridge, head to A-One.

Claypot Dried Chilli Frog's Meat and Claypot Frog's Meat with Scallion Ginger Sauce are the two frog porridge dishes here.

Known for their claypot porridges, don't forget to check out the other porridge flavours A-One has.

A-One Claypot House has multiple locations in Singapore.

Sin Heng Kee Porridge

Known for their extensive range of heart porridges, Sin Heng Kee serves up three flavours of frog porridge.

They are Claypot Ginger Onion Frog Porridge, Claypot Ginger Onion Frog and Claypot Dried Chilli Frog.

685 Hougang Street 61, #01-150, Singapore 530685 and 101 Yishun Avenue 5, #01-19/21, Singapore 760101.

Tiong Shian Porridge

Chinatown is a mecca of good food and Tiong Shian is here to fulfil your comforting porridge.

Like many others, they serve up the usual three flavours of frog porridge - Frog with Ginger Onion, Dried Chilli Frog and Claypot Frog Porridge.

265 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 088745

Dragoncity Claypot Frog Porridge

Dragoncity's menu has a wide range of porridges, tze char and seafood dishes. But as their name implies, they are most proud of their claypot frog porridge.

Besides the classic combinations, they also have flavours such as Herbal Frog, Thai-style Frog and Salted Egg Frog.

180 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427451

Hong Chang Frog Porridge and BBQ Fish

Three flavours of frog porridge are available at Hong Chang - Dry Chilli, Spring Onion or cooked in porridge.

And true to its name, barbecued seafood ranging from stingray and squid to shellfish and crustaceans are popular accompaniments.

2 Braddell Rd, Singapore 359895

Mui Kee Congee

Mui Kee is the perfect resting place and get some nosh after a long day of shopping along Orchard Road.

The Hong Kong brand was founded in 1979 and brought into Singapore by the Les Amis Group.

You can either get frog legs cooked into your congee or have it cooked with ginger and spring onion (only available for dinner) alongside plain porridge.

1 Scotts Rd, #01-12 Shaw Centre, 228208

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.