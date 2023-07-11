Saudi driving licence: How to obtain a driving licence in Saudi Arabia?

For individuals visiting or residing in Saudi Arabia, it is important to possess a valid driving licence. Obtaining and renewing this licence is crucial, as driving without a valid one can lead to potential legal ramifications, including substantial fines or even vehicle confiscation.

Holding a Saudi driving licence not only provides greater flexibility for transportation but also fulfills the legal obligations for renting or owning a vehicle.

Saudi driving licence latest news

Expatriates who depart Saudi Arabia on a final exit visa and subsequently return with a new visa now have the opportunity to replace their old driving licences.

The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic has advised expatriates who return with a new resident ID to contact their departments and apply for a driving licence using the new ID number.

If an expatriate's driving licence has expired after leaving the kingdom on a final exit visa and they later return to Saudi Arabia, they will need to pay the applicable fees and fines, undergo a medical check-up, consult with the traffic department, and apply for a new licence.

Moreover, a foreigner coming to Saudi Arabia on a visit visa can drive using an international licence or a valid foreign driving licence for one year.

Saudi driving licence

When visiting or living in Saudi Arabia, it is essential to have a valid driver’s licence. There are six types of driving licence in the KSA:

Private driving licence

Public driving licence

Motorcycle driving licence

Heavy vehicle driving licence

Diplomatic driving licence

Temporary driving licence

Saudi driving licence application

Eligibility

To qualify for obtaining a Saudi driving licence, individuals must meet the following criteria as outlined below:

The applicant must have an active Absher account The applicant must provide a valid medical check-up report from an authorised center. This report includes an eye examination, blood type, and other necessary tests A medical examination must be carried out at one of the approved centers For non-Saudis, a valid Iqama (residence permit) is required

Application form

To obtain the application form for the issuance of your Saudi driving licence, kindly access the official website of the Public Traffic Department from the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom.

Required documents

Prior to obtaining your Saudi driving licence and undergoing the driving test, it is necessary to gather all the essential documents. Please note that your required documents may vary depending on the type of Saudi driving licence you choose.

Private driving licence

The applicant’s minimum age must be 18 years

Provide medical check-up report

Provide a copy of civil affairs ID

Provide six photos, size (4×6) centimetres

Pay the required fees

Provide a file to save documents

Public driving licence

The applicant’s minimum age must be 21 years

The applicant’s occupation must require a public driving licence

Provide medical check-up report

Provide six photos, size (4×6) centimetres

Provide a copy of the family record or a report from civil affairs office to identify his occupation if he is single

The applicant must not have a criminal record

Pay the required fees

Provide a file to save documents

Submit a reference letter if the applicant is a government employee

Heavy vehicle driving licence

Fill in the specified form completely

Provide four photos, size (4×6) centimetres

Provide an identification letter from an official authority

Pay the required fees

Provide a file to save documents

Provide an identification letter from the sponsor (non-Saudis)

The applicant’s occupation must entitle driving heavy vehicles

Motorcycle driving licence

The applicant’s minimum age must be 16 years

Fill-in the specified form completely

Provide four photos, size (4×6) centimetres

Provide a copy of your civil affairs id (Saudis)

Provide a copy of the resident permit (iqama) and passport (non-Saudis)

Provide a letter from the guardian

Pay the required fees

Provide good conduct and behaviour certificate from an official authority

Provide an approved identification letter

Provide a file to save documents

Diplomatic driving licence

Fill-in the specified form completely

Provide four photos stamped by the diplomatic authority

Provide an approval letter from the ministry of foreign affairs

Provide a copy of the applicant’s driving licence issued from his own country, translated into Arabic and stamped by the diplomatic authority

Provide a file to save documents

Application procedure

To obtain your Saudi driving licence, please follow these steps thoroughly.

Visit the Absher Platform Select "Issuing a Driver’s Licence" Book an appointment in a driving school for theoretical testing. Once your application has been accepted, you will receive a message verifying your registration. Perform and pass the necessary hours and requirements. This includes medical examination at one of the accredited centers, including the practical and theoretical stages. Applicants are exempted from the test if they hold a valid foreign or international driving licence recognised by the relevant department in the Kingdom.

To follow up on the status of your licence,

Log in to your Asbher account.

Click on "My Services", then "Inquires", then "Traffic", and then "Public Query Driving Licence"

Enter the required information, including National ID or Iqama number and date of birth.

Click on "View" for all information about the driving licence.

Saudi driving licence test

Once the medical examination for the driver's licence is completed, applicants are required to undergo the initial Saudi first-try test, which assesses their understanding of basic driving concepts.

The test is conducted by an examiner who assigns a score, ranging from A (Alif) to D, based on the applicant's performance. If the score is an A, the applicant is deemed ready for the final test; otherwise, they must enroll in training classes based on the examiner's assessment.

Upon successful completion of the driving test, applicants are provided with a date for the reverse parking and computer test. It is important to note that the computer test consists of 20 questions and must be completed within 30 minutes. To pass this test, applicants are allowed a maximum of two mistakes.

Saudi driving licence fees

Below are the costs associated with different types of driving licences.

Private driving licence: SAR 40 (S$14.35) Public driving licence: SAR 40 Public work licence: SAR 100 Motorbike licence: SAR 20 Temporary driving licence: SAR 100

For both loss and misplacement situations, the replacement fee for all types of driving licences is a standard amount of SAR 100.

