Save this August with 1-for-1 buffet deals

This August, with National Day around the corner, there are plenty of great 1-for-1 promotions around Singapore for any palate, here are the best deals that we found.

Citibank promotions

Plate | Carlton City Hotel

https://www.carltoncity.sg/dining

Plate @ Carlton City Hotel is running a 3-for-2 weekday buffet lunch and one-for-one a la carte mains promotion with Citi Cards. This offer stands till the end of the year. The Plate is a unique contemporary restaurant that offers a curated selection of international cuisines, anything from pasta to laksa.

Card Restaurant Promotion Valid until Citibank Plate Three-for-two Weekday Buffet Lunch and one-for-one A La Carte Mains Dec 31, 2022

Basilico

https://www.ihg.com/regent/hotels/gb/en/singapore/sinrg/hoteldetail/dining/basilico

Craving Italian? The Basilico at Regent Singapore has got you covered. Covering the quintessential Italian classics as well as offering gluten-free and vegetarian options, the Basilico has something for everyone.

Card Restaurant Promotion Valid Until Citibank Basilico 50 per cent off Lunch Buffet and Dinner Semi-Buffet Oct 31, 2022

Chope

Royal Palm

https://royalpalmocc.com.sg/gallery/

The Royal Palm at Orchid Country Club currently also has a one-for-one buffet promotion with reservation website Chope.

Website Restaurant Promotion Valid Until Chope Royal Palm 1-for-1 buffet 90 days from time of purchase

Korean Fusion BBQ

Down Dunlop Street, Korean Fusion BBQ is offering a one-for-one treat through any reservations through Chope. As its name suggests, it’s a hotspot for fusion and Korean BBQ options, featuring an impressive array of marinated and unmarinated meats, as well as seafood options.

Website Restaurant Promotion Valid Until Chope Korean Fusion BBQ One-for-one buffet 90 days from time of purchase

DBS/POSB promotions

Asian Market Café

https://www.fairmont-singapore.com/gallery/?category=restaurants-bars

If you’re searching for a Halal certified buffet of pan-asian delicacies, the Asian Market Café just might be the place for you. With their ‘Pacific Seafood Galore on Ice’ this month, you’ll be spoilt for choice for seafood. Citicard holder get 50 per cent off lunch and dinner buffets. with a DBS/POSB card.

Card Restaurant Promotion Valid Until DBS/POSB Asian Market Café 50 per cent discount on lunch and dinner Oct 31, 2022

American Express Promotions

The Orchard Café

https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/singapore/orchard-hotel-singapore/orchard-cafe/

From now till Nov 30, 2022, American Express cardholders enjoy a complimentary kid’s buffet and box of sweets at The Orchard Café; Its natural lighting with floor-to-ceiling windows and alfresco seating section creates an unmatched ambiance.

The Orchard Café offers a host of locally inspired cuisine from ginger duck to pork belly bee hoon as well as laksa with cockles. Beyond that, they also offer a variety of Indian and Malay cuisine such as butter chicken masala and beef rending.

Card Restaurant Promotion Valid Until American Express The Orchard Café Complimentary Buffet for Children under 10 Nov 30, 2022

HSBC Exclusive ENTERTAINER Promotion

Shin Minori

https://sethlui.com/shin-minori-japanese-buffet-restaurant-review/

For a Japanese food option, HSBC currently has a one-for-one Omizu Lunch Buffet/Bento Set promotion exclusive to its ENTERTAINER with HSBC app.

Ellenborough Market Café

https://www.paradoxhotels.com/singapore/dining/ellenborough-market-cafe

For some of the best Peranakan dishes, along Clarke Quay, is the Ellenborough Market Café where HSBC cardholders can enjoy 1-for-1 buffet promotion. Relish in their time-honoured Peranakan classics made with fresh ingredients.

Card Restaurant Promotion Valid Until HSBC Ellenborough Market Café 1-for-1 lunch and dinner buffet Sept 30, 2022

Don Ho Social Kitchen & Bar

https://www.don-ho.com/menu

Another amazing deal available through ENTERTAINER with HSBC is the one-for-one at Don Ho Social Kitchen & Bar, with a luxurious menu and a happy hour from 5 30 to 7pm on Wednesdays to Fridays or all night on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Don Ho Social Kitchen & Bar is perfect for a night out!

Card Restaurant Promotion Valid Until HSBC Don Ho Social Kitchen & Bar 1-for-1 on everything Dec 30, 2022

Ongoing promotions

If you can’t find your ideal promotion yet, fret not! Some of the promotions from last month’s article are still running.

Restaurant Promotion End Date Window on the Park 50 per cent off on eatigo - Café Mosaic 50 per cent off Lunch & Dinner Buffet with DBS/POSB card Dec 31, 2022 Asian Market Café One-for-One buffet lunch & dinner (max. 8pax) for UOB cardholders Oct 31, 2022 Sun’s Café One-for-One Peranakan Lunch Buffet for the Weekday for DBS/POSB, UOB, HSBC, OCBC cardholders Dec 31, 2022 Coffee Lounge 50 per cent off Taiwan Porridge a la carte buffet for Citi Card holders Aug 31, 2022

Conclusion

This National Day month, there’s sure to be a promotion available for you to save whilst you celebrate Singapore’s 57th birthday! To have even bigger savings, check out the best dining credit cards in Singapore here.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.