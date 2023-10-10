Save your liver: The best World's 50 Best Bars guest shifts in Singapore this October

No doubt, Singapore has become the epicenter of cocktail innovation and creativity in Asia. This October, get ready to embark on a thrilling mixology journey as the prestigious “World’s 50 Best Bars” guest shifts take center stage with an electrifying lineup of the world’s top bartenders right here in our little red dot.

To help you save your liver, here’s the line-up of the best guest shifts promising an unforgettable experience for cocktail enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Oct 14, 2023

Analogue X Lucy’s Flower Shop | 6pm to 10pm

Ranked at No. 49 in the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2022, Lucy’s Flower Shop, Co-founded by Alex Skärlén and Ola Carlson, perfectly encapsulates the stylish ambiance of Stockholm.

Renowned for their unpretentious cocktails, which usually feature no more than four ingredients, the drinks are artfully crafted with unexpected and harmonious flavours, giving way to subtle discoveries. To soak in this cocktail journey, head to Analogue on Oct 14, 2023, from 6pm-10 pm. Book your tables here.

Gibson X Allegory | 8pm to 12am

Deke Dunne, Beverage Director of Allegory, a renowned speakeasy in Washington DC is taking over the bar at Gibson on Oct 14, 2023. Allegory, concealed behind an inconspicuous door in the Eaton Hotel’s Progress Library, has gained recognition for its fusion of art, literature, social justice, craft cocktails, and exceptional hospitality.

In 2023, it secured the Best Cocktail Menu award at North America’s 50 Best Bars and ranked at No. 45 on the list. At Gibson, Deke will showcase Allegory’s inventive cocktails, including the Haku Vodka-based Looking Glass and the Unicorn with Chita Whisky, pandan, coconut oil, sesame honey, and eucalyptus bitters. Book your tables here.

Anti:Dote X Vender | 9pm to 12am

In an one-night-only event at ANTI:DOTE, guest mixologist Summer Chen, co-founder of the award-winning Vender cocktail bar in Taichung and the new Asia Pacific ambassador for Matusalem Rum promises a unique and indulgent evening. Delight in exceptional low-sugar cocktails infused with natural sweetness of Matusalem Rum.

Summer will expertly craft four low-ABV and low-sugar cocktails, utilising innovative ingredients like winter melon, agave nectar, maple, and honey, all designed to enhance the flavour without the guilt. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your senses with Summer’s creative concoctions. Book your tables here.

Night Hawk X The Gresham Bar | 8pm to 12am

In what they are calling a ‘week of chaos’, Night Hawk also joins in the guest shift trend this year hosting host four exceptional bars from all over the world — The Gresham Bar, Century Grand, CMYK, and Danico.

On Oct 14, the series gets a kick start with guest bartenders, Millie Tang and Corby Small from The Gresham Bar in Brisbane. They’ll be infusing our vibrant city with the essence of Brisbane’s bar scene and its award-winning QLD heritage bar charm. No reservations, walk-ins only.

Oct 15, 2023

Fura X Bar Leone | 5pm onwards

Known for their sustainable approach and intriguing cocktails, things at FURA, Led by power couple Christina Rasmussen and Sasha Wijidessa, keep getting all the more exciting. On Oct 15, 2023, Fura will welcome Lorenzo Antinori, Founder of Bar Leone in Hong Kong for a special guest shift.

Lorenzo has been making waves in Hong Kong since his big move in 2019 and has become one of the established name in Asia’s bar circuit. In his appearance at Fura, he will be merging the venue’s sustainable approach and future-forward philosophy with his Italian flair with a spotlight on Campari. Book your tables here.

Sago House X Service Bar | 7pm onwards

After winning the No. 10 spot and the Michter’s Hospitality Award at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, Sago House is set to move to a new location after this month. As they bid farewell to their old space, this World’s 50 Best Bars season they’re saying goodbye with special guest shifts this October.

On Oct 15, 2023 from 7pm onwards, a bartender from Service Bar in Washington DC, which ranks #33 among North America’s 50 Best Bars is set to stir up some magic at Sago House’s original home. Expect exceptional cocktails that embrace Campari’s iconic bittersweetness in a straightforward and unpretentious manner. Book your tables here.

Singapore’s best bar is also keeping things pumping this W50BB 2023! On Oct 15, 2023, Asian industry icon Hiroyasu Kayama, the owner of Bar Benfiddich Tokyo, will be taking over the passage to create farm-to-bar cocktails.

Expect concoctions like the fruity Midsummer Orchard featuring watermelon and Yoichi Single Malt Whisky, and the creamy Anko-mmon with Nikka From The Barrel and Japanese sweet bean jam.

An industry veteran, Kayama is known as ‘a farmer with a saloon’, tending to his vast city farm by day, and transforming his ingredients into inventive cocktails by night. He is often seen putting a twist on classics, as well as using homemade pottery and foraged items like twigs and homegrown hops. Book your tables here.

In an evening called ‘Friends of Hong Kong’, Potato Head Singapore and Studio 1939 invite you to an extraordinary cocktail guest shift during the World’s 50 Best Bars Week, featuring Art Fatkullin from The Old Man. This master mixologist will amaze your taste buds with liquid artistry, redefining your cocktail experience.

The Old Man, tucked away in Hong Kong’s Soho, pays tribute to Ernest Hemingway with cocktails, inspired by his works, and incorporating modern culinary techniques. The Old Man was the former Best Bar in Asia in 2019 and remains a top spot for innovative drinks in Hong Kong. Book your tables here.

Oct 16, 2023

GOHO X Bee’s Knees | 7pm to 11pm

Host an official World’s 50 Best Bar event, GOHO will be showcasing the exceptional No. 44-ranked bar in Asia, Bees Knees Kyoto. Keisuke Yamamoto & Toru Ariyoshi from Kyoto will be in charge of GOHO’s bar for a night of extraordinary mixology. Simultaneously, GOHO’s culinary team will craft delectable Izakaya dishes to complement the drinks for a worthy night out! Book your tables here.

Live Twice X Martiny’s | 8pm to 12am

Raise your glasses as Live Twice invites you to an exclusive evening with Takuma Watanabe, the owner-beverage director of Martiny’s New York on Monday, Oct 16, 2023. Originating from Tokyo, the shokunin spirit guides Takuma and Martiny’s in their approach to crafting cocktails.

In 2023, Martiny’s secured the 29th spot on North America’s 50 Best Bars list and earned the title of Best New US Cocktail Bar at the Spirited Awards. Savour Takuma’s signature Grand Martiny‘s with Sonbi Gin and other exquisite Japanese-inspired libations during the guest shift. Book your tables here.

Sugarhall X Hero, Sin+Tax, Front/Back | 8pm to 12am

This World 50 Best Bars season, Sugarhall is taking you on an African cocktail journey featuring three renowned bars from different regions of the continent. From Nairobi’s Hero Bar (No. 68 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list), and known for pioneering Kenya’s cocktail culture, Bar Manager Kelvin Thairu, brings his vibrant concoctions to our city.

In addition, Julian Short, owner of Johannesburg’s Sin+Tax (No. 100 on the same list), showcases South Africa’s innovation and creativity. Lastly, David Nyamekye from Accra’s Front/Back, known for celebrating African diaspora culture, also offers unique take.

On the menu, expect electrifying drinks like Ayoba with Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky, burnt butter, and rooibos tea, as well as the Hendrick’s Gin-based Berbere that spotlights the quintessential hot spice blend. Book your tables here.

Atlas x Sips, Barcelona | 9pm onwards

Gearing up for the debut of the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards in Asia, ATLAS is pulling out all the stops with a special event on Monday, Oct 16, 2023. The bar will be welcoming Simone Caporale, the mastermind behind Barcelona’s renowned Sips, which secured an impressive No. 3 spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.

Caporale recently acquired Boadas Cocktails, Barcelona’s oldest cocktail bar, adding to his repertoire. Experience the magic of this industry legend and indulge in cocktails that have defined Simone’s illustrious career as he takes charge of the bar. Book your tables here.

Oct 17, 2023

Amidst the excitement, don’t forget to catch the main event, and the 15th edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 awards ceremony on Oct 17, 2023, live from Pasir Panjang Power Station. Prefer to pre-game and watch at home? You can also catch the live stream at home from YouTube starting at 8.25pm.

In the mood to party after the results? Make your way to spots like 28 HongKong Street, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung and Plume where you can celebrate and party the night away with cocktails to remember.

Oct 18, 2023

The party continues at Junior where Panji Wisrawan, the award-winning bartender from Aperitif Bar, Bali, is taking charge for one night only. Catch Panji recreating the frivolity, elegance, and glamour of Apéritif Bar. Not forgetting the expertly crafted cocktails celebrating the rich traditions of the 1930s when the world began to learn about the secret island of Bali and the exotic nature of Ubud and its sublime beauty. For more information, click here.

Wrapping things up, Las Palmas joins the bar scene in bringing a special Guest Shift event featuring Kentaro Wada, the Head Bartender of The Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo. On Oct 18, 2023, Wada will take over the Palm Springs-inspired bar, offering four of his signature cocktails such as Tokyo Martini, Bee’s & Tea, Aberdeen Hoji Highball, and Forever 18 Collins, priced at S$25++.

Wada, with a track record of winning prestigious awards like the “Bobby’s Schiedam Dry Gin Competition” in 2017 and the “Chivas Masters 2018 Cocktail Competition” in Japan, promises an exceptional experience. Book your tables here.

As if we did not love Cat Bite Club enough, this October they’re bringing a stellar line-up of guest bar shifts to keep the festivities going.

On Oct 18, the bar is hosting a North American Bartenders takeover featuring Altos Tequila cocktails from Nicolas Torres (True Laurel, San Francisco), Megs Miller (CATA Agave Bar, Costa Rica) and Christine Wiseman (LilliStar, Brooklyn) that are bound to stir and shake down the bar house! Book your tables here.

Republic Bar X L’Antiquario | 8pm to 11pm

The scenic rooftop bar, Republic Bar is the place to be on Oct 18, 2023. The bar will be welcoming imbibers with Neapolitan hospitality with L’Antiquario ranked No. 46 on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.

Situated amidst Naples’ vibrant streets, L’Antiquario is a renowned name in the Italian cocktail scene. Mingle with the Founder and Manager, Alexander Frezza, and Bartender, Dario Tortorella, as they recreate their signature cocktails at Republic, offering a taste of Italy’s cocktail excellence. Book your tables here.

