Sustainable booze and bars in Singapore to green up your indulgence

There’s no denying, Singapore’s cocktail scene has evolved to reach new heights. Now, a new trend is taking root — one that is as refreshing as the cocktails served here. Combining sustainability with indulgence, some of our favourite booze brands and bars are now leading the charge with eco-conscious practices at the heart of their operations.

From reducing carbon emissions, to zero waste practices and addressing ecological imbalances, these sustainable booze and bars in Singapore serve up delicious innovation with a green twist. Toast to guilt-free imbibing as they pave the way for a greener tomorrow.

Booze Brands

Flor de Caña

Beyond 130 years of storied heritage, Flor de Caña boasts an unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. For over a decade, they have been using 100 per cent renewable energy to distil their fine smooth rum and take extra care in the production process by using sustainably sourced raw materials and solar power in the bottling process.

Their environmental stewardship extends into the communities, with a plan to plant one million trees by 2025 and to champion sustainable bartending with their global Sustainable Cocktail Challenge.

This year, 13 establishments from Singapore competed for the coveted title, with Jez Carreon of Employees Only bagging the win with his cocktail “My Redemption” crafted from bar discards.

Champagne Telmont

In the name of Mother Nature, Champagne Telmont is charging full steam ahead towards reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90 per cent by 2050.

Their ambitious mission starts with ceasing packaging like gift boxes and bespoke bottles. Since 2021, Telmont Champagne has been using 100per cent recyclable green glass bottles containing up to 87 per cent recycled glass and are 35g lighter.

Besides using electricity from renewable sources, they’ve even halted air freight, and is moving to use wind-powered sailships to distribute the golden elixir across the Atlantic in 2025. Yet this is not the end of their plans; they’re working to protect their terroir with 100 per cent conversion to organic agriculture and to introduce biodiversity with cover crops.

Sachi Soy Wine

The byproduct of our favourite tau huey dessert is given a new life in the hands of Singaporean company Sachi. With a mission to combat food waste, Sachi turns soy whey into a sustainable libation after five years of intensive research in the labs. This 5.8 per cent ABV alcohol is not only smooth and aromatic but also rich in soy antioxidants.

Together with its low calorie count, this is a tasty, guilt-free indulgence for conscious consumers. The world’s first soy alcoholic beverage also comes in other refreshing flavours like Peach and Oolong, on top of the Original which carries honey notes on the nose.

The Macallan

Guided by their eco-conscious ethos since 1824, The Macallan aims for carbon neutrality by 2030. From nurturing the ecosystem of their estate to using electric vehicles, the single malt whisky brand combines traditional craftsmanship and state-of-the-art engineering in their distillery to achieve water and energy efficiency.

Besides operating on 97 per cent renewable energy, they’re also on track to achieving 100 per cent kerb side recyclable packaging by 2025. This means using only sustainably sourced wood, wood fibres, and 100 per cent FSC boxes.

Bars

FURA

Revolutionising the way we eat and drink, FURA is on a mission to tantalise our taste buds while working towards a sustainable future. Ingredients on the menu include invasive or abundant species such as insects, jellyfish, corn, and bananas.

Or experience unique ones like cell-cultured milk and coffee crafted from burdock root and hemp seeds. Have a go at the extraordinary with the Jellyfish Martini (S$25++) — Roku gin mixed in with jellyfish, fish leaf, and dry vermouth.

Or relish in the vegan sandwich. This Hotdog Doesn’t Need to Explain Itself (S$15++) features a housemade spirulina brioche and a carrot resembling a hotdog.

Fura is located at 74A Amoy Street Singapore 069893, p.+65 84068899. Open Tue -Sat 5pm -12am.

Native Bar

Guided by their sustainability-led philosophy, with Vijay Mudaliar at the helm, Native works towards a sustainable future with simple practices. From tracking and minimising waste to recycling or refilling empty liquor bottles, the bar uses energy-efficient LED lights with plans to turn to solar energy in the future.

Recycled wood is crafted into furniture here, and sometimes you might even spot lotus leaves as coasters.

Cocktails go for S$25++ a pop, focusing on local and regional ingredients such as buah keluak distillate in Keluak Martini mixed with coffee liqueur. Alternatively, tropical fruits such as pineapple are mixed with dark rum in the Pinedragon.

Native Bar is located at 52A Amoy Street, Singapore 069878, p.+65 8869 6520. Open Mon, Fri- Sat 6pm -12am, Tue- Thu 12pm -3pm, 6pm -12am. Closed Sun.

Analogue Initiative

Analogue Initiative stands at the forefront of sustainability with its Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award 2023 from the World’s 50 Best Bars. The sustainable bar features a 3D-printed counter crafted from 1,600kg of recycled plastic bottles with table tops grown from living mycelium spores.

Even their food menu is curated to offer vegan alternatives like plant-based Nuggetz (S$18++), while the drink selection features natural wines and cocktails inspired by tropical plants, which can be enjoyed with or without alcohol.

Classic selections include the mezcal-infused Cactus (S$26++) with prickly pear and the alcohol-free Blue Magic (S$26++) with Spirulina and Jasmine kombucha.

Analogue Initiative is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-31 Chijmes, Singapore 187996, p.+65 8518 1882. Open daily 5pm -12am.

