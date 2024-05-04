Say it with flowers: The best florists in Singapore for bespoke blooms and fuss-free delivery

Few sights can make our smiles bloom like flowers — these fragrant bunches of joy have a way of getting our feel-good juices flowing. Whether you're surprising that special someone or beautifying your home, we've picked out our the best florists in Singapore who're creating poetry in a vase.

From bespoke blossoms to make your loved one feel special especially with Mother's Day around the corner, to seamless delivery services for those last-minute surprises, these florists have got you covered.

Catto Floral

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5iHOBXOKUF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Indulge in the beauty of everyday moments with Catto Floral, where floral artistry meets pet-friendly perfection. Inspired by the simple joys of life, they specialise in crafting exquisite arrangements that are safe for your furry friends.

Take, for instance, their signature Lyca (S$68+) bouquet, a breathtaking blend of lisianthus and roses designed with your pet’s safety in mind.

With Catto Floral, you can bid farewell to worries about curious cats or playful pups, and instead, embrace a worry-free floral experience that adds a touch of elegance to your home.

GATHERED+STYLED

Step into the world of floral artistry with GATHERED+STYLED, where creativity knows no bounds. Led by Alyona, their studio is dedicated to pushing the envelope of floral design in Singapore.

Inspired by nature, art, architecture, and fashion, their creations blend the beauty of the natural world with innovative techniques and avant-garde concepts. Their latest collection, Glitch Stems, showcases the mesmerising power of colour, gradients, and patterns, offering a fresh perspective on floral gifting.

From the captivating Milky Way (from S$99+) to the intricately hand-painted Embroidery (from S$109+), elevate your space with their exquisite arrangements and add a vibrant touch to your home.

The Floral Atelier

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6TZYdASGtU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you can’t get enough of the natural perfume of flowers, feast your nose on The Floral Atelier’s complementary scents. Each elegant bouquet and bloom box comes with the option to add scents from Seoul-based brand Soohyang (from S$35), in the form of candles, diffusers, home sprays, and more.

Pair their striking Dreamer Bloom Box (S$215+) with romantic wafts of La Vie en Rose, or spice up your bouquets with some fruity Champagne Supernova. Want to go above and beyond, make it a bundle with assorted BonBons, champagne and diffusers (from S$739.10+).

Anndol Floral

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5aeHI6OzDw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Step into the enchanting world of Anndol Floral, where each bloom narrates a tale of joy and wonder. Whether it’s a grand event or a spur-of-the-moment gesture, celebrate every occasion with their exquisite array of dried and preserved flower arrangements.

Embrace the charm of imperfection and individuality with their signature wild and rustic floral style, as showcased in arrangements such as the Mini Copper Bouquet (S$50+) and the Rosa Chinensis + Gift Box (S$55+).

Crafted with meticulous care and affection, each bouquet embodies affordable luxury that endures, ensuring its natural beauty lasts for weeks to months.

Roses Only

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5pNV1-sc7X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

‘Roses are red, violets are blue’ — Roses Only proves this nursery rhyme just simply isn’t true. This popular Aussie brand brings us roses in every shade of the rainbow, from delicate mauve purple to sunshine yellow to swirls of cherry brandy orange.

To symbolise your lasting love, get your special someone a box of Infinity Roses (S$129+) — real blooms treated with an eco-friendly solution to preserve their fresh colours for a whole year, to showcase your ever-lasting love.

Smileytouch

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2pYw1zgEjf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Smileytouch, founded by Boo, the "Smile Artisan," is more than just a brand — it's a heartwarming movement sparked by a simple act of kindness. Inspired by Boo’s encounter with a resilient late-stage cancer patient, the brand’s mission is to spread joy to those who need it most.

Their signature Smiley Bouquet (S$59++), featuring vibrant Chrysanthemum Ping Pongs adorned with cheerful smiley faces, is a celebration of love and connection. Add on a microwavable plushie (S$35+), offering hours of warmth, comfort, and relaxation. Each bouquet embodies a unique emotion, reflecting the heartfelt sentiment behind every gesture.

LVLY

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5zwVOOSh-g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Step into the enchanting world of LVLY, brought to life by Co-Founders Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck. More than just a business, LVLY is a heartfelt endeavour to foster connections and spread joy in today’s digital age.

Inspired by their own experiences of longing for loved ones, LVLY aims to offer affordable flowers and gifts that are authentic, fun, and thoughtful. With a diverse range of bouquets, from classic Sunflowers (S$52.90) to vibrant assortments like Floradora (S$189), you can effortlessly express your love and appreciation to those who matter most.

Windflower Florist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windflower Florist (@windflowerflorist)

Since 1997, this small family florist has been delivering big blooms and even bigger smiles across Singapore. Their Rustic series (from S$33++) promises to brighten anyone’s day with a touch of pastoral charm, featuring wild mixes of eryngium and wheat or delightful lavender bunches.

For special occasions, indulge in their bouquet-and-cheesecake bundles, making celebrations both sweet and hassle-free. Plus, for added convenience, they offer on-demand dried flowers available in vending machines across Singapore, including Raffles City and Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Wonderland Botanicals

Indulge in your love for flowers with Wonderland Botanicals’ subscription service, guaranteeing your home is continuously graced with the freshest seasonal blooms.

Their Florals of the Day Bouquet (S$178+) feature the finest and most captivating flowers available daily, meticulously arranged in their distinctive style marked by contemporary colour blocking and sculptural designs — ensuring each arrangement is original with every order.

Whether you lean towards the understated elegance of Scandinavian minimalism or the vibrant allure of jewel tones, their collection of fresh blooms will seamlessly enhance your interior decor.

The Bloom Box

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6VftYHLzVn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Who says flowers should be reserved for special occasions? At The Bloom Box, they believe in bringing everyday joy through fresh blooms. With their Bloom Box of the Day (S$39++), you’re treated to a delightful surprise with new arrangements daily.

Available in signature bloom boxes or vases, in regular and plus sizes, these affordable creations offer free islandwide delivery and self-collection options. Whether it’s a “thinking of you” gesture or a spontaneous “just because” gift, The Bloom Box has you covered.

Daisy Dreams

Daisy Dreams is where flowers become everlasting treasures, transcending time to maintain their allure for years to come. Handcrafted with love and precision by skilled floral artisans, these unique pieces blend natural elegance with timeless charm.

In addition to floral arrangements, Daisy Dreams infuses their preserved blooms into everyday objects like the Odelia Photo Frame (S$70+) and the Musa Bluetooth Speaker (S$165+), adding a touch of floral magic to your daily routine. If you’re looking to impress on a budget, they also have a special section for gifts under S$50.

ALSO READ: Diamonds reimagined: The sparkling revolution of lab-grown diamonds and everything you need to know

This article was first published in City Nomads.