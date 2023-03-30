From school bouts to world championships: This professional arm-wrestler clears up common misconceptions of the sport

UnXpected is an original AsiaOne series where we speak to people with unconventional interests to find out what keeps them going despite the sometimes negative perceptions of others.

Arm-wrestling is a sport that's quite straightforward, isn't it? One simply has to have bigger muscles than their opponent and it's game over.

Well, not quite.

In this episode, professional arm-wrestler Valen Low shares a few common misconceptions many tend to have regarding his beloved sport.

"If you don't train for arm-wrestling and have bigger muscles, you might [still] lose to an arm wrestler who is 30 or 40kg lighter than you," he explained.

Apart from the idea that size matters above all, the 29-year-old is looking to correct the misconception that arm-wrestling isn't an organised sport.

Valen started arm-wrestling casually back in secondary school and enjoyed the competitive nature.

Back when he was still in secondary one, Valen was already thumping his seniors on the regular.

So it was no surprise that he was participating in officially sanctioned arm-wrestling competitions not long after.

Nowadays, Valen is jetting off to different cities around the world to test himself against the best in the business.

ALSO READ: 'Friends thought I was either weird or sick': This crocodile trainer shares how her hobby became a career

editor@asiaone.com