Schooled by love: Singaporean couple returns to secondary school for wedding shoot

In life, everyone wishes that they can have do-overs.

Don't you wish you can travel back in time and improve your cherished memories? Like not acting like a babbling idiot on your first date with your secondary school sweetheart.

Step aside Marty McFly, enter Singaporean bride-to-be Jacinda Tan.

Jacinda, who recently got engaged, decided to turn back the clock for her pre-wedding shoot.

Sharing the video on her TikTok yesterday (Oct 19), Jacinda's video has struck a chord with netizens, amassing over 92,000 views and garnering over 8,000 likes so far.

Returning to North Vista Secondary School, Jacinda and her other half got properly decked out in their school uniforms and recreated iconic school scenes that wouldn't be out of place in a coming-of-age romance movie.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jacwanders/video/7156175853225839874?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

From skipping playfully along the class corridors to playing 'catching' on the field, these familiar sights should be nostalgic for those who experienced similar school rituals. And the comments don’t disagree.

The couple's secondary school wedding shoot really struck a chord among netizens. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/@jacwanders

We reckon that if that doesn't put a smile on even the most cynical Singaporean's face and heart, then the adorable montage of the couple stealing glances at each other in the classroom, sharing a drink at the school tuck shop during recess time and heading hand-in-hand for assembly most certainly will. Aww.

Before this, Jacinda also shared her proposal video on her TikTok.

Shot on their recent Melbourne vacation, the video shares the same intimate tone as their pre-wedding shoot.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jacwanders/video/7131619586339835137

Away from hustle and bustle of the city, Jacinda surprised her partner with a proposal while they were exploring the Victorian countryside.

In the video, she presented her future-husband-to-be a personalised ring (which she crafted herself) containing their initials. Spoiler alert, he accepted — even if Jacinda forgot to pop the important question in all her nervousness.

With her unconventional pre-wedding shoot and proposal, it's no surprise Jacinda is in the creative industry, having founded the modern hand embroidery label Deer Folks. Besides selling embroidery kits, products and holding workshops, she has also worked with brands such as Uniqlo, Fjallraven and WeWork, to name a few.

