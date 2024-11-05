School's out: KF1 Karting Circuit launches kid-friendly racing experience on Nov 7

Looking for something fun and engaging to do with your little ones this year-end holiday? Look no further than KF1 Kiddy Circuit.

Launched by KF1 Karting Circuit, this immersive indoor go-karting experience is set to run from Nov 7 2024 until March 31, 2025.

The pop-up circuit will be located at Singapore Expo, Hall 8A.

Racers can expect three different experiences at the Kiddy Circuit — Go-karting, virtual reality (VR) driving and radio-controlled car-racing — all of which are specially designed just for kids to help build confidence and hone their coordination skills.

Each ride is approximately 10 minutes long.

Ticket prices vary depending on time and date, with a single-ride ticket ranging from $12 to $18, three-ride combo deal from $10 to $15, and five-ride combo deal from $8 to $12.

There will also be food and beverages available for purchase on-site — perfect for recharging after an epic day of racing.

Do note that the rides and experiences are for children aged under nine, and adults (18 and above) are only allowed to ride in tandem with them.

There's also a height requirement, and children below one-metre in height must be accompanied by an adult.

The Kiddy Circuit will be open from Monday to Thursday (1pm to 9pm) and Friday to Sunday (10am to 9pm).

The circuit will be closed on Tuesdays from January 2025.

For grown-ups who are interested in having a go at go-karting, KF1 Karting Circuit has a permanent circuit in Kranji, which is also Singapore's largest and only dual-direction karting track.

While the Kiddy Circuit will only be available in Singapore until March 31, avid racers can still enjoy these exciting experiences at their flagship Kiddy Circuit located at Southkey Mid Valley Mall in Johor Bahru.

