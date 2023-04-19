The science of affection: How physical contact aids in your child's development

Physical affection is crucial for a child's development, as it can improve the parent-child bond, calm them down, and even reduce pain. Nerves in our skin, known as C-tactile fibres, tune in to sense affectionate touch and transmit the sensation to the brain. When caregivers optimally activate these fibres, they activate regions of the brain involved in social bonding and reward, making the touch more pleasant and rewarding, which motivates children to bond with their caregivers.

Touching for success: The power of C-tactile fibres and physical touch

To activate C-tactile fibres, just remember the three S's: slow, skin, and snuggles. Using a slow and gentle touch to activate those C-tactile fibres is crucial, and don't forget that they're most concentrated in the hairier regions of the body, so give those legs and arms some love. Skin-to-skin contact is also a must, but let's face it, who doesn't love a good snuggle? From morning cuddles to bedtime hugs, incorporating physical touch into your daily routine is key.

And when your child needs some extra comfort, a gentle stroke on the back or arms can go a long way.

Just remember, if all else fails, you can always unleash your inner "snuggle monster" or go for a good old-fashioned "kiss attack"!

The classic hug: Because nothing beats a good old-fashioned bear hug.

The forehead kiss: A sweet gesture that shows your child you love them.

The snuggle monster: Turn physical touch into a fun game and chase your child around for a snuggle attack!

The hair stroke: Spend some extra time washing their hair in the bath, and show them some extra love.

The tickle monster: Unleash your tickling skills and make your child laugh until they can't breathe.

The piggyback ride: Give your child a fun ride and a chance to see the world from a different perspective.

The high five: Celebrate your child's accomplishments with a high five and a smile.

The hand hold: Hold hands with your child and let them know you're there for them.

The Eskimo kiss: A playful gesture that involves rubbing noses.

The kiss attack: Surprise your child with a sudden barrage of kisses, and watch them giggle with delight.

A touching conclusion: How C-tactile fibres connect physical affection to parenting success

If you want to raise a child who's a star, you need to give them more than just love and care. Physical affection is the key to parenting success, and C-tactile fibres are the secret agents that transmit the sensation of affectionate touch to your child's brain.

By activating these fibres with a slow and gentle touch, skin-to-skin contact, and other creative ways to incorporate physical touch into your daily routines, you'll set your child on the path to social bonding and reward.

And if affectionate touch doesn't work, don't fret – there are other ways to show love and affection. So go ahead, hug your child, snuggle with them, and give them a goodnight kiss.

Your child's brain development and your relationship with them will thank you for it!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.