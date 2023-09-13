Scoot launches its 'biggest sale yet', with fares for over 60 destinations going as low as $67

How low can you go?

For budget carrier Scoot, pretty low it seems.

With flights to Manila going for as little as $130, it might be time to treat yourself to a travel getaway with what Scoot says is its biggest sale yet.

If the Philippines isn't on your travel bucket list, there are still plenty of locations to choose from — such as Hangzhou or Yogyakarta.

Wanting to go budget on a budget airline?

Langkawi is one of the more than 60 destinations to choose from, and a plane ticket out to the island starts from only $67.

The sale ends on Sept 18 at 11.59pm.

Do note that tickets are one-way with taxes included.

Travel period differs according to the destination so be sure to check before confirming your flight bookings.

Deal ends: Sept 18

