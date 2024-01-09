From screen to plate: Nom Nom Cinema's latest immersive experience brings flavours of films to life

Ever found yourself watching a movie, and drooling over the divine grub onscreen? Perhaps Ratatouille, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory or the grand hall table in Harry Potter comes to mind?

Well, Nom Nom Cinema in collaboration with ANDSOFORTH have got just the treat for you. Inviting cinephiles and foodies alike in Singapore to join them in an immersive culinary journey, the aforementioned experience curators are bring the flavours we see on-screen alive IRL (in real life)!

The pop-up event held at Haus217, takes key scenes from a selected film, and pairs them with a curated selection of dishes to taste as you watch. In its inaugural session, we got to re-experience the beloved film The Grand Budapest Hotel, directed by the award-winning Wes Anderson, along with a film-inspired five-course menu and a beverage programme available as an add on.

The plot of the experience

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy0jmb2v-KT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Warning, spoilers ahead for folks who have not watched the film! The Grand Budapest Hotel narrates the story of one Gustave H, a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel and his new lobby boy Zero Moustafa and their quest to an enormous family fortune through the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting.

Not to mention the never-ending chase on motorcycles, trains, skis and more, all against the backdrop of a politically changing continent.

Right off the bat, the one-of-a-kind dining extravaganza began with a treat just as whimsical as Wes Anderson's greatest work. Just five minutes in the movie, we were served the cigarette shaped Monsieur Jean, a nod to the concierge sneakily stashing away a cigarette.

To our surprise, the dish tasted nothing like nicotine at all, instead this quick bite incorporated the likes of squid, scallop, corn puree and dehydrated corn for a gentle clean flavour.

The explanatory Lobby Boy's Beginning, a nod to Zero Moustafa start at his new job, made its way to our table about 15 minutes in. The silky sweet and savoury lavender infused pumpkin soup with prawn, was likened to a rich immersion into the elegant ambiance of the Grand Budapest Hotel.

Encapsulating the icy cold winter, the Mountains & Monasteries cocktail were served to wash down your palate with its sweet and minty freshness combining notes of coconut, a kick of vodka and dashes of white chocolate liqueur, and mint. A alcoholic version is available upon request too.

The mains began with Gustave's Speech, sporting a tea smoked duck salad with crunchy and nutty walnuts and sweet raspberries coulis, on the other hand, the Prisoner's Bread is a Vienne loaf w basil butter — both showcasing the contrasting shift from the hotel's luxury to the prison world.

Last but not least, the Mr Gustave's Escape features a luxe combination of apple roasted chicken infuse with thyme sauce, and plated with apple & seasonal vegetables. The dish is the ultimate tribute to the most important prop entering the plot of the film — The coveted "Boy with Apple" painting.

The climax of the experience

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0bsFoWqRYl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Hands down the best treat of the night was the dessert, where we go to construct and savour our the iconic Mendl's Courtesan au Chocolat, synonymous with the film's aesthetic. Served to us in its original packaging that we see in the movies, the box reveals choux pastries, cream flavour fillings, and butter cream & pearls, for us to stacks and decorate our very own Mend creation.

Beyond the grub, the cinema experience also offers a curated beverage programme featuring sippers like Gustave's Grandeur (S$16), with elderflower liqueur, lavender syrup, lemon and champagne, as well as Zubrowk Zest (S$15), a tangy combination of vodka, lime, lemon simple, egg white and matcha. Drinks are available as a package or a la carte.

Nom Nom Cinema's Screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel runs till February 2024 at Haus217, 217 Lavender Street. For exact dates and tickets (from S$118++), please check the website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.