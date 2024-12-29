Sea over air? Here are 6 reasons why cruises are a more fun and hassle-free travel option

The preferred choice of travel for most is by plane, and we often hear of friends and family jetting off to a new holiday destination.

An underrated way to visit another country is by a cruise ship.

There is the perception that cruises are for retirees, but it can actually be a more hassle-free option for not just the elderly, but anyone who wants a relaxing holiday.

Here are six perks that may make you consider booking a cruise instead of a flight for your next vacation.

Visit multiple destinations at once

For those who want to visit many destinations with one trip, cruises are a great way to cover more ground.

Most cruise packages visit several ports and there are a variety of cruise packages to choose from.

For instance, the Genting Dream by Resorts World Cruises has two-night sails to Melaka and three-night sails to Port Klang and Penang.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas has both short and long-trip cruises, such as the four-night sail to Penang and Phuket and the 10-night sail to Vietnam and Thailand.

For the even more adventurous ones that don't mind living on a ship for a few months, you can consider The Ultimate World Cruise by Royal Caribbean, which sails for 274 nights, goes to more than 60 countries and allows you to visit eight World Wonders.

Transport and accommodation all in one place

One downside about planning for an overseas trip is having to settle transport and accommodation — like hotels, airport transfers, train tickets, flights and rental cars — especially if you're visiting multiple destinations.

But for cruises, all you have to do is book one thing — the cruise itself — and you're settled for the rest of your holiday.

Think about it, the ship essentially is a floating hotel which doubles up as transport to bring you from destination to destination.

You won't have to worry about packing or unpacking your bags either because you can leave all the belongings on the ship while you explore the various ports.

Food and activities are all included

Apart from paying one price for both accommodation and transport, you're also paying one price for food, drinks, entertainment and activities.

This is good for people who don't have the time or are lazy to plan itineraries and simply want to relax on their holiday.

At Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas, for example, you can enjoy free-flow food and drink that are also available at almost any time of the day, so you don't have scratch your head over deciding what to eat for your next meal.

Have an itinerary planned for you

While everything is provided for you on the ship, port activities are normally free and easy.

Even then, there is the option to have an itinerary planned for you too.

Some cruise lines like Royal Caribbean have shore excursions, which essentially are tour packages curated by the cruise for port visits.

These often cost a fee but save you plenty of time.

For example, during our cruise with Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas recently, my colleague and I went on a shore excursion at our Phuket port to James Bond Island, which involved taking a boat, bus and speedboat.

The tour helped us settle the logistics, and we were guided every step of the way from the ship disembarkment to shore, to our tour bus, all the way to the speedboat, making it a hassle-free experience.

Lunch was also included in the shore excursion package so we didn't have to worry about that either.

Less hassle at immigration checkpoints

Clearing immigration can take hours and be extremely exhausting, especially if the queues are long.

It's even more tiring for those who are visiting multiple countries in one trip.

The good thing about cruises is that you only need to cross immigration twice — once when you board the ship and once when you come back to Singapore.

But how is this possible when most cruise packages bring you to multiple ports during one sail?

For context, on the first day of your cruise, your passport will be collected right before you board the ship.

When you disembark at the various ports, the cruise staff will help you stamp your passports, so you need not lift a finger.

Flexible luggage weight limits

One of my biggest struggles when travelling is managing my luggage weight.

Airlines are often very strict about this and to avoid having to pay an overweight baggage fee, I have to be careful of how much I pack for my trips.

The great thing about some cruises like Royal Caribbean is that luggage weight limit rules are not as strict.

According to Royal Caribbean's website, each guest is permitted to carry a "reasonable amount of personal property (including luggage) aboard the vessel".

However, the cruise company recommends that you limit the number of pieces you take for your comfort and convenience.

Approved luggage includes suitcases, trunks, valises, satchels, bags, hangers containing clothing, toiletries and similar items.

Each guest also has the option to carry their luggage onto the ship or check-in luggage prior to boarding. But do note that any carry-on luggage must be able to fit through the x-ray screening machines.

For Resorts World Cruises, there is no strict weight limit stated on their website, but it is a requirement for all luggage larger than a specific size or heavier than 9kg or to be checked in.

