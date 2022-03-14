Second-gen BMW 2 Series launched in Singapore

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe was launched in Singapore today, and while it boasts a complete redesign, it remains decidedly old school in its philosophy, with its adherence to internal combustion engines and rear wheel drive.

The two models launched for Singapore are the 220i Coupe, and the M240i xDrive Coupe. The former retails for $257,888 with COE, while the latter is going for $349,888 inclusive of COE.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

The first 2 Series carved a well-deserved reputation for being a perfectly balanced sports car that’s entertaining to drive, and the new version will look to uphold that reputation despite growing in size. As we detailed in our news story last year, the new 2 Series is some 105mm longer and 64mm wider than before, while its wheelbase has also lengthened by 51mm.

However, the new car is also lower, with a height of just 1,390mm, 28mm lower than the previous model, giving it a menacing squat stance while also enhancing stability. The chassis’ torsional rigidity has also been increased by 12 per cent, while the car retains a perfect 50:50 weight distribution for optimum balance.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

The 2 Series also borrows a few elements from its larger 4 Series sibling, such as the two-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle suspension. M Sport suspension is also standard, along with variable sports steering. The M240i adds an M Sport braking system, a limited slip differential, and adaptive suspension.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

The entry-level 220i model features a two-litre turbocharged four-pot that produces 184hp and 300Nm of torque, allowing it to go from zero to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 236km/h. The M240i meanwhile has a three-litre turbo inline-six that develops 374hp and 500Nm of torque, giving it a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds, and a top speed of 250km/h.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

Innovations on the new 2 Series include the air flaps within the BMW kidney grilles, which can open to let in more air to the engine for enhanced cooling. There are also adaptive LED headlights with a distinctive curved shaped outline, while the M240i variant also sports darkened inlays within the lamps.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

The new 2 Series boasts a whole host of driver assistance systems, which include front collision warning, lane departure warning, cruise control with braking function, and reversing assistant among others. Optional features include active cruise control with stop and go function, a 3D surround view camera, and a head-up display.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

The interior is notably driver-focused, with a centre console that’s angled towards the driver, and sports seats available as standard, with the M240i getting unique M Sport items. Three-zone automatic climate control is standard, while available options include a premium Harman Kardon surround sound system, and a sunroof that BMW says is 20 per cent larger than the one on the previous 2 Series.

PHOTO: CarBuyer/Jay Tee and Lionel Kong

The dashboard features a large 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. The infotainment system runs on BMW OS 7, and incorporates Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, as well as the Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) voice activation system. The software also allows for remote over the air software upgrades, and compatibility with BMW’s Digital Key function.

For now, the 220i and M240i xDrive coupes are the sole variants available for the 2 Series, but expect a drop top convertible version to join the lineup in the near future, as well as a full fat M2 model further down the line as well.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.