Secretlab Harry Potter Edition brings 20 years of movie magic to gaming chairs

Fast and furious seems to be how Secretlab is rolling in recent times.

In the span of November alone, the brand has announced the Mini TITAN XXS chairs for the little ones, a Jinx Edition special in celebration of Arcane, a League of Legends lumbar pillow range, and an Automobili Lamborghini collection planned for 2022.

Next in line is a Harry Potter Edition, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the film that first brought the Wizarding World to the silver screen.

Paying tribute to the magical elements in the movie, the chair features parchment-inspired suede accents, and an embroidery of the iconic Marauder's Map on its backrest.

PHOTO: Secretlab

On its front is the Hogwarts crest, accompanied by a silhouette of the academy on the side wings.

Just like its other themed counterparts, the chair will retain all the upgrades of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022, including an overhauled lumbar support system, a redesigned pebble seat base, and a magnetic headrest.

Potterheads can also pair the backrest with the Harry Potter Edition Lumbar Pillows if they so wish.

Specially designed to complement the official chair, each pillow is filled with premium memory foam and sports the emblem of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

PHOTO: Secretlab

The range will be available from Dec 6, 2021 on the official website, with a launch promotion of $30 off for customers who purchase any of the four lumbar pillows with the chair. The latter retails from $619, while the pillows are priced at $79 each.

Make your return to Hogwarts in style this festive season!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.