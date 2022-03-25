Secretlab has a new Titan Evo Gaming Chair to match the new ROG gear

If you are a Republic of Gamers (ROG) fan, chances are you would always want matching gear as part of your gaming ensemble. That’s why the new ROG x Secretlab collaboration is bound to pique your interest.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 ROG Edition Gaming Chair is the second collaboration between the two companies, and this time around ROG has taken to a monochrome colour scheme for its livery, which is in keeping with the recent design language of the ROG line.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

In addition, the side wings of the chair are adorned with ROG Cybertext featuring the familiar “the Republic of Gamers” callsign in different languages and embroidered in black with a silk-like finish to complement the stealthy look.

There is one snag, however — this Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 ROG Edition gaming chair is not for sale. Right now, there are only 10 chairs in existence and they’re all right here in Singapore, and we have no idea if they will ever mass-produce them for public sale.

PHOTO: Potions.sg

However, there is a way to own this special edition chair — via a giveaway. More details will be revealed on the ROG Singapore Facebook Page come March 28, 2022. If you want to have a close-up view of these chairs, they are now on display at ROG Experience Store Bugis.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.