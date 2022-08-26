See you latte: Apartment Coffee at Lavender says goodbye for now, new location yet to be revealed

Whenever you think of a joint serving quality coffee in Lavender, Apartment Coffee often springs to mind.

This association is set to end as the popular coffeehouse will soon be moving out of its current location.

Located on the ground floor of a shophouse, Apartment Coffee has made quite a reputation for itself in the last four years.

However, it had to deliver some bad news to its followers on Wednesday (Aug 24).

An announcement was made on its Instagram page that this Sunday (Aug 28) will be Apartment Coffee's last day of operations at the current location.

The specialty coffee place was created to share the joy of exceptional coffee experiences. It seemed to have achieved this as netizens commented on how much they'll miss this space.

In the post, Apartment Coffee thanked those who've walked through their doors for playing such a meaningful role in their journey thus far.

A reopening at a new location is to be expected and more details will be revealed at a later date. So that's something fans can get excited about.

But if you can't wait that long, then this weekend is your last shot.

For newcomers, there should be no issues locating Apartment Coffee — its all-white minimalist style is hard to miss, even from across the road.

Another establishment within the food and beverage sector set to close down this month is Clinton St. Baking.

The restaurant, serving American classics like pancakes or waffles, sits on Purvis Street and will have its final day of operations on Aug 30.

Address: 161 Lavender Street #01-12

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm daily

