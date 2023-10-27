Seeing double: Man surprises wife with huge poster of herself and Chanel earrings for birthday

Surprises are often a part of most birthday celebrations.

This year, however, Gina Yeo's husband Reny Tham decided to put his own creative spin on a typical birthday surprise.

It wasn't simply blowing candles or enjoying a meal together. Instead, Gina was greeted happy birthday by a rather familiar face at home.

Sitting in what seemed to be a dark living room were birthday balloons and an image of Gina blown up to a life-sized cardboard poster.

On Wednesday (Oct 25), she posted a 72-second long clip on TikTok of her reaction to this quirky birthday surprise.

With the lights turned off and Reny sitting in one corner of the living room, all that's left is to wait for the unsuspecting victim.

As she opened the front door to her home, there was that split second of Gina trying to make sense of what's in front of her.

It did not take too long for her to realise this was a surprise-cum-prank from her husband.

"Scare the s*** out of me!" Gina shrieked while walking up to the poster.

Staring back at her was a poster version of herself donning ripped jeans, a striped top and shades.

Gina looked to be in absolute disbelief as she inspected the poster more thoroughly. Reny urged her to continue doing so.

"You look properly!" he said eagerly.

Turns out, this wasn't the only surprise of the night. The poster itself was actually wearing a pair of Coco Chanel earrings, but it took awhile for Gina to notice them.

When her eyes finally caught sight of the trademark Chanel brand, she couldn't believe it.

"Oh my god, my husband has got to be the sweetest. This is so creative and innovative," Gina claimed.

Although she already owns a few pairs of Chanel earrings, this pair is sure to hold a special place in her heart.

It's safe to say that this birthday surprise was a success as Gina crowned Reny the best husband for the effort he put in.

Now the real challenge for Reny is to replicate and potentially one-up this elaborate birthday surprise in the coming years.

AsiaOne has reached out to Gina for more details.

