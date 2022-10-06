Seiko 5 sports watch evokes Ultraseven for 55th anniversary limited edition, with 3,400 pieces globally

Ultraman continues to be a classic icon for the ages, bearing popular trademarks that make him memorable to this day.

As the series he hails from celebrates its fifty-fifth-year milestone, Seiko has announced a collaboration themed after Ultraseven, the third Ultra-being.

The Seiko 5 Sports x Ultraseven Double Anniversary Limited Edition watch features a dial adorned with the Ultra Guard — an elite squad under the Terrestrial Defense Force in the Ultraseven series — label above the six o'clock marker. The strap, meanwhile, is made out of nylon material, and comes stitched with the force's name.

On the back is where the silhouette of Ultraseven appears, with the glass case sporting the "Limited Edition" notation and a unique serial number. Seiko collectors, in particular, will be happy to know that the timepiece uses a modernised design of the 1968 "61-5D", the very first model in the 5 Sports lineup.

Photo: Seiko

The Seiko 5 Sports x Ultrasevenwatch is limited to 3,400 pieces worldwide, 777 of which are reserved for the Japanese market. It retails for 51,700 yen (S$510.95), and will arrive in a special stainless steel box with the Ultra Garrison logo upon delivery. Pre-order is now open, with shipping set for Jan 13, 2023.