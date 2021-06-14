Selena Gomez started Rare Beauty to eliminate the pressure of 'impossible beauty standards'

Over the years, beauty brands have slowly tweaked their conversations towards a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. But no brand is doing it better than Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

From child actress – she got her first role in the children’s television series Barney & Friends at 10 and then went on to become a Disney darling with Wizards of Waverly Place, to singer and producer, Gomez can now add beauty brand founder to her list of accolades.

Launched in September 2020 in the United States, Rare Beauty is not just about making you look and feel good with makeup, it also champions the importance of mental wellbeing by walking the talk.

In fact, even before its official launch, Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund with an ambitious goal of raising US100 million (S$133 million) over the next 10 years to help bring mental health services to underserved communities.

To work towards this goal, it’s been reported that one per cent of all Rare Beauty product sales will be donated to the fund.

“Society constantly bombards us with images that are heavily photo-shopped and filtered. It’s really important for our mental health to not compare ourselves with others. Rare Beauty is all about celebrating what makes us unique because that’s what makes us beautiful,” says Gomez.

As someone who has always been a vocal advocate for mental health, and open with her own struggles and acceptance with anxiety, depression and bi-polar, we can see why this cause is so important to the multi-hyphenate.

“I knew from my own personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people that felt the same way. I wanted to start Rare Beauty to eliminate all that pressure.”

Gomez speaks to us via an e-mail interview about her thoughts on beauty, Rare Beauty and why you should support the cause.

What does beauty mean to you?

Selena Gomez: I don’t think there is one definition of beauty. I used to think that I needed to wear makeup in order to feel pretty, but now I view makeup as an accessory and something to have fun with. I think everything that makes us unique is what makes us beautiful.

How has your relationship with makeup evolved over the years?

Selena Gomez: I’ve been in the makeup chair since I was seven, so I’ve tried out a lot of tips and tricks over the years! I’ve learned that makeup isn’t something you need, but instead something to enhance your natural features with.

I have definitely grown really confident in my own abilities, and now I love experimenting with different shades and techniques.

What inspired you to start Rare Beauty, your own beauty line?

Selena Gomez: My main purpose when I started Rare Beauty was to break down the unrealistic standards of beauty we see in society today.

There’s so much pressure on us to look like one version of perfection. I knew when I started Rare that it was important to not only have great products, but to have a strong message and impact as well.

Through our Rare Impact and Rare Impact Fund, we are raising money for organisations that make mental health services more accessible.

Many beauty brands also centre on the premise of celebrating your uniqueness. How is Rare Beauty different in this aspect?

Selena Gomez: I want to start off by saying I’m not here to compete in the beauty space, I’m so honoured to be a part of this industry. I wanted to create Rare Beauty to challenge the conversations around beauty.

I hear all day, every day that I’m not sexy enough or cool enough, so I wanted to create a brand to encourage each and every person to be who they are and help eliminate all of that unwanted pressure to look a certain way.

I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all.

Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.

So, what can we expect from Rare Beauty?

Rare Beauty offers a full line of 133 thoughtfully formulated and thoroughly tested products – Selena Gomez herself has been involved in every step of the product development, across 14 categories, including the Matte Liquid Liner inspired by a calligraphy brush, Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation in 32 shades, with Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in eight shades, as well as its 2021 Stay Vulnerable collection launch.

Rare Beauty launches in Singapore on July 15, 2021, exclusively at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

For more info about Rare Beauty, visit rarebeauty.com.

