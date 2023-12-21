Seletar over Changi? Singaporean shares perks to flying via alternative route to KL

Fancy a quick trip to Kuala Lumpur (KL)?

This would usually mean heading to Changi Airport for a short flight. But, in case you didn't know, this isn't the only airport you can go to.

Radio DJ Jerald Justin Ko was recently at Seletar Airport to make the same Singapore-KL trip and recorded a TikTok video to share his thoughts on the overall experience.

The roughly two-and-a-half minute long clip was posted last Saturday (Dec 16) and Jerald admitted to being "shocked" when he found out he could head to KL via Seletar Airport.

It's a much smaller airport as compared to Changi so food options are limited to just one —Teh Tarik Express.

Not that Jerald had any complaints. Airports can sometimes be associated with exorbitant prices of food and drinks but it isn't the case here.

Jerald was pleasantly surprised to find the price of drinks starts from $1.60.

You can easily get a plate of food for under $10 too, with dishes such as maggi goreng ($4) and egg fried rice ($7).

Getting yourself cleaned up after the meal wouldn't be an issue either.

"Seletar Airport is also run by the Changi Airport Group so the toilets are actually quite decent," he said.

People will always appreciate squeaky clean toilets so that's a win for Seletar Airport.

Jerald's boarding process was also a breeze and the pre-departure waiting area seemed comfortable enough.

There were numerous charging stations so there's no need to worry if your devices are running out of juice.

Passengers who despise idling at airports will be glad to hear that they can arrive and check in later than what they may be used to.

A quick check on the Seletar Airport website shows passengers are encouraged to check in at least an hour before departure time.

As for trips to KL, there are several daily flights to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport to choose from.

And Jerald's overall flight experience seemed relatively smooth.

Despite the plane looking like the "size of an SBS bus", his 1.5 hour journey was hassle-free, with free snacks on offer.

Upon arrival in KL, Jerald was pleased to find out how empty the airport was, claiming that immigration was cleared in "literally 30 seconds".

Baggage collection didn't long either and just like that, he was ready to head into the city.

Unlike Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport is much near to the bustling city centre of KL.

"That means your Grab fares are also cheaper," Jerald said, adding that his travel time was halved.

In the comments section, netizens gave their views about this different route to Malaysia's capital.

Jerald responded that he "kind of enjoyed" the overall experience and it helped that the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport isn't large either.

"No need 2.4km run from plane to immigration like KLIA," he cheekily added.

Many thanked him for providing an informative review but some users weren't entirely sold about travelling on propeller planes.

