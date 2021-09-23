Self-care saves lives: 5 types of self-care and ways you can get them at a fraction of their usual price

There’s so much happening in the world right now; there’s so much to deal with as we try to live our lives in the midst of a pandemic. As such, it’s important to make sure that we’re incorporating self-care into our routines.

When it comes to self-care, we typically think about engaging in different types of activities, or investing in a variety of products — but how can we do all that without burning a hole in our pockets?

Thankfully, these CapitaLand malls IMM, JCube, Junction 8 and Westgate have everything you’ll need to cover the five aspects of self-care — at a fraction of their usual cost.

Physical self-care

Perhaps one of the most straightforward forms of self-care, physical self-care, means doing things to improve your physical health, such as having a healthy diet, and exercising regularly.

Physical activity doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll need to adopt an intense workout routine either. For a start, why not pick up something simple, such as yoga?

Located on the fifth floor of Westgate, Platinum Yoga is a newly-furnished studio that offers a wide range of classes that are suitable for all levels. Apart from yoga, Platinum Yoga also offers pilates classes, which are great for those looking for classes to strengthen their core.

Don’t feel like leaving the house? Fret not, Platinum Yoga is now offering Livestream classes for only $6.60 per session (U.P. $15/class), making it possible for you to keep fit in the comfort of your home.



Move your body at Platinum Yoga, Westgate #05-03.

For those of us who aren’t particularly motivated to get up and get moving yet, perhaps some new workout gear might just be the push that you need.

At IMM — a mall known for its abundance of outlet stores (and of course, discounts) — the adidas Outlet and the Under Armour Outlet might just be up your alley. Both brands are well-known for their functional and fashionable workout gear, so you’ll be sure to find something to get you started on your fitness journey — at a discount!

The adidas Outlet offers an impressive range of workout gear, and even streetwear for up to 50 per cent off. But what’s even better is that they’re now offering an additional 40 per cent off your purchases, making it a great opportunity to stock up on workout gear.

PHOTO: Under Armour

If you’d like more options, head down to the Under Armour Outlet, where you’ll be able to find quality gear for up to 70 per cent off original prices. Buying more also gives you greater discounts, as shoppers can get an additional $25 off with a minimum spend of $150, and $50 off with a minimum spend of $200.

Visit them at: adidas Outl et, I MM #02-14 to 16, Under Armour Outlet, IMM #02-03 to 04.

Emotional self-care

Trying to cope with the many changes in our lives can take a toll on our emotional well-being in the long run. That’s why it’s important to process our emotions by taking the time to pause and reflect once in a while. Another way to engage in emotional self-care is to channel our emotions into different creative outlets.

Why not explore your creative side by visiting Miro Art at JCube, a space where you can unleash your artistic skills on canvas?

PHOTO: Miro Art

For $30, you can enjoy a 2.5-hour art jamming session, where you’ll be provided with all the materials — one canvas, unlimited acrylic paints, as well as an extensive variety of paint tools. You don’t have to worry about starting from scratch either; the studio also provides reference images to help get you started on your masterpiece!

Let your emotions flow on the canvas at Miro Art, JCube #03-01.

If art isn’t really your thing, maybe food is?

PHOTO: Don Don Donki

Japanese supermarket Don Don Donki is a creative foodie’s paradise, where you can choose from a delectable range of groceries to cook up a storm at home. There are also plenty of discounts on different items as well, such as mix and match beverages at 3 for $6.90 from 30 Sep to 3 Oct.

Although these offers may vary from each individual item, sometimes buying items in pairs can give you bigger savings (and more food).

Who knows, maybe browsing the wide selection at Don Don Donki might just inspire you to create a new dish?



Visit them at: Don Don Donki, JCube #B1-12, #B1-18 to 19.

Spiritual self-care

Although spiritual self-care typically means religion for some, there are other ways to care for yourself in a spiritual sense without visiting a place of worship. Spiritual self-care generally means doing things that feed your soul and nurture your spirit.

One of the simplest ways to do this is to go out and explore what nature has to offer. Being out and about in a peaceful relaxing space can help to recharge your energies, and take some of that accumulated stress away.

PHOTO: Pexels

Although we’re unable to go overseas to explore what mother nature has to offer beyond our borders, our tiny island offers so many nature trails to explore — with the appropriate gear, of course.

Thankfully, you don’t have to be worried about splurging just to have an outdoor adventure. American outdoor brands The North Face and Timberland have outlet stores at IMM, where you’ll be spoilt for choice at the wide range of apparel, footwear and equipment designed for your next outdoor adventure — for up to 70 and 60 per cent off respectively.

In addition, The North Face is offering a 20 per cent discount for regular-priced items, and an additional 10 per cent off your final receipt, with a minimum of two items purchased.

Fans of Timberland’s footwear can also enjoy a special price on their apparel — three items for 65 per cent off, with a minimum purchase of one pair of footwear (applicable to regular-priced items only).

Visit them at: The North Face Outlet, IMM #02-05, Timberland Outlet, IMM #01-02/03/04

If you prefer to engage in some quiet, meditative down-time at home, perhaps you’d want to invest in a pair of good headphones, so that you can listen to your favourite playlists and podcasts without worrying about sound quality (or external distractions).

With wireless headphones being all the rage now, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth Headphones present an affordable option for a high-quality listening experience, with an impressive 60-hour playtime.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones is now retailing at $69.90 at Tech House, Westgate #B1-44.

Social self-care

Of course, as social creatures, self-care also requires us to form meaningful relationships with others around us, whether it’s making new friends, or reconnecting with old friends.



And because we’re in Singapore, what’s a more effective way to connect with friends other than through food?



Since dine-in regulations are pretty strict these days, why not simply grab some locally-created dessert and invite your friends over?



Local cheesecake chain, Cat & the Fiddle, known for their creative and locally-inspired cheesecake flavours such as Singaporean Breakfast (Kopi-O), Musang Fury (Burnt Mao Shan Wang Durian) and Milo Dinosaur, is having a buy-three-get-one-free deal, which means you’ll have more cheesecake to go around.





Just in case cheesecakes aren’t your cup of tea, then maybe some bubble tea will make your catch-up session much sweeter.

Here’s some good news as well — Taiwan-based bubble tea chain, The Alley has just opened its newest outlet at Junction 8.

Instagram/alvin.gram

The Alley, famous for their Royal No.9 Milk Tea and Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk, are offering their Fresh Brewed and Milk tea series (M) at only $1.80 (U.P $2.80 to $4). We recommend trying their Royal No.9 Milk Tea, a unique blueberry infused tea, or Peach Oolong Tea if you like something light and refreshing.

Who doesn’t love discounted bubble tea, right? It’s definitely a good way to jio your friend out.

Visit them at: The Alley, Junction 8 #01-44

Sensory self-care

Perhaps one of the lesser-known forms of self-care, sensory self-care, is about nourishing your five senses, which is an effective way to help bring your mind to the present moment and lower stress levels.

Instead of paying for a spa or a massage, why not turn your home into a personalised ‘spa’ by adding some invigorating scents from Maison Berger Paris? A pioneer brand in home diffusers and fragrances, the brand has specially curated scents to help you relax and wind down, at only $88 (U.P. $153)

Immunity booster bag

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre mineral oakmoss oil

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre mineral oakmoss oil Anti-stress bag

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre luminous mimosa

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre luminous mimosa Energy booster bag

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre radiant bergamot oil

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre radiant bergamot oil Positivity bag

Essential round/square lamp set and a one-litre amber elegance

Visit them at: Maison Berger Paris, Junction 8 #01-42

On that note, why not go all the way to create your spa experience by investing in some massage equipment from OSIM?

Their uCozy Marvel Neck & Shoulder Massager is not just adorably-adorned with your favourite Marvel characters, but also serves as a convenient and portable way to rejuvenate yourself in the comfort of your own home. The massager usually retails for $179, but is now available at $88.

The deals don’t stop there. In a Junction 8-only exclusive, OSIM’s highly-coveted uThrone Gaming Massage Chair is on sale for $999, and comes with a free uMist Dream Humidifier worth $149! Get yours at OSIM, Junction 8 #03-10.

So go ahead, turn your home into a cosy corner — it’s all part of self care!

IMM, JCube, Junction 8 and Westgate’s 4-day WEST THE S8LE takes place from 30 Sep to 3 Oct, 2021.

Enjoy these exclusive offers and many more, from over 130 brands, and receive up to 20 per cent cashback rewards in eCapitaVouchers when you spend at the participating malls during the 4-day sale period.

What's more, the top spender in each mall will receive $500 worth of dining vouchers!

Find out more about the full list of promotions from all participating malls and retailers here.

