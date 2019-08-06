This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

PHOTO: Home & decor
Eliza H
Home & Decor

For their design brief to interior designer Keith Low of Woodworks, the homeowners had three simple words: "black and white". They left it to Keith to figure out the rest of the aesthetics of this four-room BTO flat in Sengkang.

"We focused on using a monochromatic colour palette at first, but figured the look was too 'flat'. So, we added warmth by using wood, plants and pops of yellow accents. We also created a sharper look with some wire details, which we incorporated through the furniture," says Keith.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

The homeowners, a couple in their 30s, are in the IT and education industry, and needed a study area to keep their items organised.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

With the help of Keith, the couple purchased many of their items from online site Taobao or Ikea - from furniture to lighting. This shows that you do not necessarily have to spend big to achieve your dream home.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

Knick knacks as well as photos and prints are displayed on the shelves, giving the study some colour and playfulness.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

To keep a sense of openness throughout the home, Keith used lots of glass and mirrors. Furniture with slim profiles also helped.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

The renovation cost, which totals to $45,000, included the kitchen cabinetry as well as the bathrooms. Keith opted for an all-black look - down to the cabinetry handles and refrigerator!

"
Photo: Home & Decor

In the bedroom, graphic prints and a splash of yellow help create a uniformed design language.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

The theme follows through even in the bathroom, where a marble-look tile adds a touch of sophistication to the otherwise casual home.

"
Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor

ALSO READ: House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

More about

Lifestyle Home works
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She quit her lucrative job and acted in Crazy Rich Asians as calefare

LIFESTYLE

Best Father&#039;s Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he&#039;s your hero
Best Father's Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he's your hero
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore

SERVICES