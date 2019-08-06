This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

For their design brief to interior designer Keith Low of Woodworks, the homeowners had three simple words: "black and white". They left it to Keith to figure out the rest of the aesthetics of this four-room BTO flat in Sengkang.
"We focused on using a monochromatic colour palette at first, but figured the look was too 'flat'. So, we added warmth by using wood, plants and pops of yellow accents. We also created a sharper look with some wire details, which we incorporated through the furniture," says Keith.
The homeowners, a couple in their 30s, are in the IT and education industry, and needed a study area to keep their items organised.
With the help of Keith, the couple purchased many of their items from online site Taobao or Ikea - from furniture to lighting. This shows that you do not necessarily have to spend big to achieve your dream home.
Knick knacks as well as photos and prints are displayed on the shelves, giving the study some colour and playfulness.
To keep a sense of openness throughout the home, Keith used lots of glass and mirrors. Furniture with slim profiles also helped.
The renovation cost, which totals to $45,000, included the kitchen cabinetry as well as the bathrooms. Keith opted for an all-black look - down to the cabinetry handles and refrigerator!
In the bedroom, graphic prints and a splash of yellow help create a uniformed design language.
The theme follows through even in the bathroom, where a marble-look tile adds a touch of sophistication to the otherwise casual home.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.
