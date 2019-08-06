This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

For their design brief to interior designer Keith Low of Woodworks, the homeowners had three simple words: "black and white". They left it to Keith to figure out the rest of the aesthetics of this four-room BTO flat in Sengkang.

"We focused on using a monochromatic colour palette at first, but figured the look was too 'flat'. So, we added warmth by using wood, plants and pops of yellow accents. We also created a sharper look with some wire details, which we incorporated through the furniture," says Keith.

Photo: Home & Decor

The homeowners, a couple in their 30s, are in the IT and education industry, and needed a study area to keep their items organised.

Photo: Home & Decor

With the help of Keith, the couple purchased many of their items from online site Taobao or Ikea - from furniture to lighting. This shows that you do not necessarily have to spend big to achieve your dream home.

Photo: Home & Decor

Knick knacks as well as photos and prints are displayed on the shelves, giving the study some colour and playfulness.

Photo: Home & Decor

To keep a sense of openness throughout the home, Keith used lots of glass and mirrors. Furniture with slim profiles also helped.

Photo: Home & Decor

The renovation cost, which totals to $45,000, included the kitchen cabinetry as well as the bathrooms. Keith opted for an all-black look - down to the cabinetry handles and refrigerator!

Photo: Home & Decor

In the bedroom, graphic prints and a splash of yellow help create a uniformed design language.

Photo: Home & Decor

The theme follows through even in the bathroom, where a marble-look tile adds a touch of sophistication to the otherwise casual home.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

