Sengkang HDB flat or Scandinavian dream? Homeowner shares useful renovation tips

Having applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in 2017, Nor Adelia had plenty of time to mull over how she wanted her humble abode to look.

And she was not going to settle for anything less than impressive.

On Aug 30, the 31-year-old shared a 28-second clip of her five-room Sengkang flat on TikTok, wowing many in the process.

Speaking to AsiaOne, she said she and her partner wanted a home that was "filled with white and wood" along with "a pop of sage".

When asked about the exact theme she was going for, Adelia describes it as "leaning more towards Scandinavian".

One thing for sure is that this is not your regular HDB home design.

But this did not come by chance as plenty of work had to be put in for the couple's ideas to come to fruition.

Having a home that is bright and airy is important to the couple but the flat layout had a structural pillar and beam in the living room which "gave [them] a lot of headaches".

Their interior designer suggested turning this into an arch so that there's a "softer look and feel" to the living room.

Adelia and her partner pulled their weight too by doing research online and seeking inspiration from overseas home accounts and Pinterest.

In the comments section, netizens were on the verge of disbelief.

Is anyone else inspired to renovate their own home? Before you get too excited, here are some useful tips to consider.

Adelia mentioned how it's important to decide if you are looking to engage an interior designer or a contractor.

Given their full-time job commitments, time was of the essence so she went for an interior designer, and she did her homework on them too.

"We browsed through their website, Facebook, Instagram, Qanvast and also their Google reviews," she said.

You can also consider creating a mood board, to be shared with an interior designer. This can help you identify which interior designer is right for you and whether they can understand the style or theme you are going for.

If the term mood board is foreign to you, fret not. It's just a simple collection of images or text with the goal of conveying a general idea.

PowerPoint, Canva or Pinterest are great places to start.

Another tip from Adelia is to scrutinise the quotations you receive by checking every line item.

"We also checked the metre run of carpentry items against the market rate. By doing so, you will have [an] idea [of] who gives better transparency in their quotation."

While tangibles like costs have to be in check, intangible matters such as connecting with your interior designer should not be understated.

"This is really important to us as we need someone who we can really connect and share ideas with," Adelia shared.

