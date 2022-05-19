Sentosa to have a wellness festival village, glamping & more this June

If you're into rejuvenating activities, nutrition, and everything wellness, there's no place to be like Sentosa this June, which sees the unveiling of the island's inaugural wellness festival, Zentosa Fest.

As part of Sentosa's 50th-anniversary celebrations and in tandem with Wellness Festival Singapore, the festival's jam-packed with the likes of a festive market, workshops, retreats, staycations, and more.

It'll take place from June 3 to 30, 2022, and here's what to expect.

A beachfront Festival Village

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

The festival will see the breezy Palawan Green transformed into a beachfront festival village from June 3 to 19, 2022. The Zentosa Festival Village will feature masterclasses, sports workshops, and outdoor performances. From here, guests will be able to kickstart their own wellness journey across the island's key activity nodes.

Highlights include The Make Every Move Count Workshop, a movement assessment and interactive workshop, a Move for Wellness Challenge with prizes to be won, arts and wellness programmes as well as the daily True Fitness Hour, featuring a rotation of group exercises such as Sun Salutations, Yoga Flow, and Zumba.

Glamping by the beach

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

If a night's stay by the beach sounds like your idea of rejuvenation, then book a glamping experience on Palawan Beach's sandy white shores. You'll be snuggled within a tent that can sleep up to four, and comes outfitted with fairy lights, up to two queen-sized beds, air coolers, a picnic mat, tray table and crates boxes for storage.

In the morning, wake up to waves lapping at the shore, as well as complimentary breakfast for up to four persons. The package will also get you eight complimentary sessions of activities and workshops at Zentosa Fest (per reservation order).

$388 per night (Sun to Wed) and $588 per night (Thurs to Sun, inclusive of $100 lunch credit).

Visit Sentosa's website to book or for more information.

Stress Stop

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

The Southernmost Point of Continental Asia will be the designated Stress Stop to take your mind away from the bustle of urban living.

Unwind with several wellness programmes to choose from, led by well-known personalities, from meditation to beach aerial yoga, and yoga on water, and sound bathing. The Sunset Rejuvenation session allows you to immerse yourself in healing sounds and vibrations to soothe your mind and body.

If you're on the search for a low-impact exercise, The Ripple Club is offering 45-minute full-body training programmes that incorporate water, fitness equipment and lots of positive vibes.

Visit Sentosa's website for more information and ticket prices for the activities at Stress Stop.

Festive Market

Located in front of Palawan Kidz City, the Festive Market will let guests have a go at a range of workshops and hands-on sessions, like a sewing workshop that promotes mindfulness and reduces stress and anxiety.

Or get the kids and sign up for the Family Fun Time workshops by Health Promotion Board, where the family can join Captain Happy and the Bunny family on an adventure to learn about eating healthier through exciting activities.

If you're there from Fridays to Sundays, you can browse the outdoor bazaar that'll be set up in collaboration with popular bazaar curator Sunday Social. Shop artisanal goods, crafts, and food products from local merchants ⁠- think bath products made from natural ingredients by Escential The Body Tonic, microgreens from Verdura Pod, nut and plant milk from The Better Milk and more.

Healthy eats

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

A wellness festival isn’t complete without healthy, wholesome food options. Throughout the festivities, a selection of food and beverage establishments will offer curated menus featuring items such as a wholemeal pancake breakfast set, Korean air-fried boneless chicken, and juices.

Plus, festivalgoers can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount when purchasing their meals with a Mastercard credit or debit card.

A month-long wellness retreat

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

But wait, there's more. Sentosa has also joined hands with various business establishments on the island to dole out an array of staycation packages, wellness offerings, and healthier menus.

Oasia Resort Sentosa is rolling out a one-day Oasia Wellness Pass, with which you can enjoy unlimited access to wellness offerings like tea appreciation, Sunrise Qi Gong, and Oasia Balm Making workshops hosted by Oasia Spa therapists.

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove will also be offering a one-night Wellness Escape staycation package, which comes with spa treatments and relaxing wellness activities.

Other activities include discovery bicycle rides on selected mornings, nature hikes around Mount Imbiah and Siloso Beach on selected evenings, and yoga sessions overlooking the Sofitel Pool at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa.

You can also purchase the Zentosa Wellness Pass, which allows guests to participate in 12 activities and workshops for just $50. Festivalgoers can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount when they book their activities, workshops, and glamping packages using a Mastercard credit or debit card, while Sentosa Islander members enjoy an additional ten per cent off their bookings.

Find out more or book your tickets for Zentosa Fest's activities, workshops, and talks via the Zentosa Fest website.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.