Sentosa to turn into Wicked-themed wonderland from Nov 10 to Jan 4 with immersive installations, themed dining and more

Get ready to travel to the Land of Oz as Sentosa is transforming into a Wicked-themed wonderland from Nov 10 to Jan 4, 2026.

A partnership between Universal Pictures, Sentosa Development Corporation, DBS Bank and Singapore Tourism Board, it is inspired by the highly-anticipated Wicked: For Good film landing in cinemas here on Nov 20, a statement on Thursday (Oct 16) said.

The film's Asia-Pacific premiere is set to happen at Universal Studios Singapore on Nov 13, with its star-studded cast including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum in attendance.

The first film, Wicked: Part One, was released in Singapore in November last year.

For the islandwide activation, visitors can look forward to a variety of immersive installations, as well as retail and F&B options.

Some highlights include the Sentosa Sensoryscape's transformation into the Yellow Brick Road, where there'll be Glinda's Bubble at Glow Garden — a photo spot inspired by one of the movie's iconic motifs.

Others include the Emerald City Express at Tactile Trellis, a steampunk-inspired installation featuring exposed clockwork gears, Elphaba's Hat standing at 9m-tall in the heart of Lookout Loop, as well as a musical light installation, Limitless Lights: An Ozmopolitan Display of Music and Lights at Resort World Sentosa's Lake of Dreams.

Universal Studios Singapore will also be joining in on the magic, with the theme park's Hollywood zone being reimagined with decor inspired by the film.

Here, visitors can have up-close interactions and meet-and-greets with Wicked's characters including Elphaba, Glinda and The Wizard, alongside Citizens of Oz, Emerald City Guards and the Ozian Guards.

Starting from late November, there will also be a The Wardrobe of Wicked: A Curated Costume Display experience featuring film costume replicas and scenic recreations.

Visuals inspired by the movie like Glinda's quarters, Elphaba's Broom at Kiamo Ko and Madame Morrible's dress will also be on display.

In addition to the installations and experiences, exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase at Universal Studios Singapore.

These include Wicked: For Good-themed collectibles, apparel, accessories and more.

For the foodies, the theme park will also be presenting a spread of offerings inspired by the film, many with pink and green hues to represent Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

Outside of Universal Studios Singapore, Wicked-themed food and beverage selections will also be available across Resorts World Sentosa specialty restaurants and hotels.

Said Lee Shi Ruh, CEO of Resorts World Sentosa in a statement: "We are excited to bring the enchanting wonder of Wicked: For Good to Resorts World Sentosa this festive season.

"Beyond its global cinematic appeal, this experience invites every guest to pause, connect and rediscover the joy of imagination and togetherness. It's a celebration of friendships, family and the moments that truly matter."

More information can be found on Resorts World Sentosa's website at https://www.rwsentosa.com/en/events/discover-your-good-sentosa.

