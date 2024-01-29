Seoul's oldest bakery Taegeukdang coming to Singapore

If you're a fan of Korean bakeries, keep your eyes peeled for a new player entering the local F&B scene.

Hailing from Korea, Taegeukdang is making its way to our sunny shores. The Butcher's Dining, a gourmet Korean butchery, took to its Instagram page to make the announcement on Jan 25.

This ain't a new snazzy cafe.

On the contrary, Taegeukdang has been in business since 1946, as mentioned in the aforementioned post, making it "Seoul's oldest bakery."

According to its website, the original menu started with yanggaeng (sweet red bean jelly), pancakes, mooncakes, candies and castella.

Fast forward to today, the old-school bakery is known for its Korean-style breads and pastries. Highlights include Jeonbyeong, rice crackers made with glutinous rice and flour; and Oranda, a traditional rice bar that's equal parts chewy and sweet.

Another bestseller that's not to be missed is the Monaka ice-cream. Encased in a crispy shell, the inside features milky ice-cream.

At the time of writing, the exact date of Taegeukdang's arrival nor its location has not been disclosed yet.

When contacted, The Butcher's Dining told AsiaOne that the opening of Taegeukdang will be announced in due time on its social media pages.

A quick look at Google shows that the bakery in Seoul has a decent rating of 4.1 stars with over 3,500 reviews.

Some of the reviews highlighted the bakery's old-school aesthetics.

Moreover, the reviews also mentioned how diners have fond memories of this place when they were kids, which is unsurprising given the bakery's long standing history .

One user pointed out how Taegeukdang has maintained its reputation over the years, noting that it's a haven for bread lovers.

