Serum for your vulva: Is it safe for use, and will it work?

In the market for vaginal skincare products because you want the area around your nether parts to be, well, prettier?

One that made quite a splash in the world of intimate care last year was TWO L(I)PS DIAMOND, a vitamin C serum that's meant to "inhibit melanin production, improve skin elasticity and retain hydration to give you brighter, glowing skin" on your vulva (and on your face too, if you wish).

At $150 for 30ml, DIAMOND is clearly quite the luxury product. But is it safe for use, and will it work?

We ask a dermatologist and a doctor who specialises in women's health for their opinions.

IS IT SAFE FOR USE?

First things first: it's completely normal for the skin at the groin and inner thighs to become dull.

"This area is subjected to friction daily and is prone to dermatitis and fungal skin infection, so it's not uncommon to develop darkening or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation," explains Dr Tay Liang Kiat, a dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Dermatology & Surgery Clinic.

But if the dullness bothers you and you want to brighten the appearance of the area, it's important to know what sort of repercussions, if any, there might be from using a product like that.

"In terms of safety, from a medical point of view, there are no obvious serious concerns or harm associated with using this vitamin C-based serum over the vulva area," says Dr Michelle Chia, the resident doctor at DTAP Clinic @ Bencoolen.

"However, the skin on that area tends to be more sensitive. While such serums may moisturise or soothe the skin after procedures such as IPL or waxing, it should only be used on people who are able to tolerate such products. Otherwise, there may be a chance of skin irritation or itch over the vulva."