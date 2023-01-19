Sewing seeds of love: Woman rallies support for elderly seamstress running home-based business in Tampines

Sometimes it only takes a spark to start a fire. Likewise, it only takes one kind-hearted customer to spread the word for a business.

Especially for those that need it the most, like wheelchair-bound auntie Susan who runs a home-based express alteration service in her home in Tampines.

Local TikTok user Maggie (@maggieboodles) wanted to alter her Chinese New Year outfit for a better fit and enjoyed the experience with the 75-year-old seamstress so much that she shared a clip yesterday (Jan 18), urging netizens to come forth with their support.

https://www.tiktok.com/@maggieboodles/video/7189896324551118082

She was impressed by the speed and efficiency of auntie Susan who managed to get her cheongsam altered at the waist and the buttons replaced in just 30 minutes.

The total charges? A mere $12, and the ever-smiling seamstress was even generous enough to throw in a free "handmade pouch" despite Maggie being her only customer for the day.

Having started sewing from the age of three, auntie Susan currently runs her business out of her flat at Block 274 Tampines Street 22 which she shares with her pet Shih Tzu.

Interested parties can contact her at 6789 2441 to enquire about her availability and charges, according to Maggie.

In the comments section, many netizens were touched by auntie Susan's plight and pledged their support. One netizen, who lives in the Western part of Singapore, said that she's willing to "travel all the way to the East to alter [her] pants".

Screengrab/TikTok/maggieboodles

Even notable names like influencer Saffron Sharpe got in on the act in the comments, asking for more information on how to make a booking with auntie Susan.

Screengrab/TikTok/maggieboodles

Last year, another influencer in Singapore named Genevieve also managed to drum up support for an elderly man who was struggling to sell customisable pouches at Paya Lebar Quarter last December.

The stall holder shared with Genevieve that “he only makes a few cents” on some days and she posted an TikTok clip with a rallying call for support.

As a result, netizens turned out in droves to support the uncle who was said to have received “non-stop business all day”.

timothywee@asiaone.com

