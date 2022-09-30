Scents have been proven to have a pull on us. Whether it turns us off or makes us reach closer, there is no denying that fragrances evoke an emotive quality within us.

So why not make that fact work for you and put on a banging perfume to feel your most confident self? Here are the sexiest men's perfumes to wear regardless of the occasion.

The One For Men Eau De Parfum, $183, Dolce & Gabbana at Sephora

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

For a heady mix of warmth and spice, look no further.

The oriental fragrance is introduced with grapefruit, coriander and basil leading into ginger, cardamom and sweet orange blossom.

Finally, a base of tobacco, amber and cedarwood rounds off this rich, sensual scent.

Replica Jazz Club Eau De Toilette, $185, Maison Margiela at Sephora

PHOTO: Maison Margiela

As the name suggests, Jazz Club's scent is a mix of cocktails and cigars.

Top notes include lemon, pink pepper and neroli that give way to clary sage and rum absolute before finishing with base notes of tobacco leaf, styrax and vanilla.

Eros Men Eau De Parfum, $195, Versace at Sephora

PHOTO: Versace

Citrus freshness with a comforting oriental, woody aroma, the Versace perfume starts with lemon, mandarin, mint oil and candied apple that leads to geranium flower, clary sage and ambermax before drying down to cedarwood, vetiver, patchouli, sandalwood and vanilla.

Blu Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri, $266, Acqua di Parma at Escentials

PHOTO: Acqua di Parma

A daytime scent perfect for the eternal tropical heat, the Arancia Di Capri is a citrus perfume celebrating the island.

Italian sweet orange, mandarin and lemon greet you upon the first spray before settling into heart notes of petit grain and cardamom and base notes of caramel and musk.

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, €219 (S$305.55), Le Labo

PHOTO: Le Labo

Woody and smoky are two adjectives to describe this cult favourite perfume.

Here, Australian sandalwood and cedar underscore the fragrance while cardamom, iris, violet and ambrox add a dance of spice, smoke, leather and musk.

Sauvage Eau De Parfum, $310, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

There is a reason why the Sauvage perfume has become the top-selling fragrance in the world.

Besides the association with ambassador Johnny Depp, the perfume's pleasing scent combines a mix of bergamot, pink pepper, lavender, vetiver, patchouli and vanilla absolute. It is also available in EDT.

Halfeti, $360, Penhaligon's

PHOTO: Penhaligon's

Bergamot opens to heart notes of rose, jasmine and spices before they are accented by intoxicating oud, leather, cedarwood and tonka bean that forms the basis of Halfeti.

Halfeti's popularity has also made the brand expand its range to include Halfeti Cedar and Halfeti Leather.

Rose of No Man's Land, $390, Byredo at Escentials

PHOTO: Byredo

Floral scents are no longer the prerogative of the ladies and can instead show off a gentleman's more sensitive side.

This rose-forward perfume is accentuated with pink pepper, raspberry, papyrus and white amber.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.