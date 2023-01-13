SG Motorshow 2023: All the new cars making their debut

The Singapore Motorshow is making its return after a two year pandemic-enforced hiatus, and this year's show is taking place from Thursday, Jan 12 to Sunday, Jan 15 at Suntec City Convention Centre.

Here is our master list of every new car making its debut at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow.

BMW: 3 Series facelift, M3 Touring

BYD: Dolphin electric hatchback (preview), Seal electric sedan (preview)

Citroen: e-C4 electric small hatchback

Honda: Freed MPV

Hyundai: Ioniq 5 electric crossover/SUV

Lexus: RZ 450e large electric SUV (preview), Lexus RX large SUV

Lotus: Emira coupe/sports car

Mazda: MX-30 small crossover EV

Mini: Mini Recharge (electrified classic Mini showcar)

Mercedes-Benz: AMG SL 55 coupe/convertible

MG: MG4 electric hatchback, MG HS facelift SUV

Nissan: Ariya electric SUV, X-Trail e-Power large seven-seat hybrid SUV

Peugeot: 408 crossover SUV

Skoda: Enyaq iV electric crossover SUV

Subaru: Solterra electric SUV, BRZ sports coupe, WRX sedan, WRX Wagon

Toyota: GR86 sports coupe, bZ4x electric SUV, Corolla Cross small hybrid SUV, Corolla Altis facelift sedan

Volkswagen: Golf R performance hatchback (preview), ID.4 electric SUV (preview), ID.Buzz electric van (preview), ID.Buzz Cargo electric cargo van (preview)

This article was first published in CarBuyer.