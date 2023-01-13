SG Motorshow 2023: All the new cars making their debut

The Singapore Motorshow is making its return after a two year pandemic-enforced hiatus, and this year's show is taking place from Thursday, Jan 12 to Sunday, Jan 15 at Suntec City Convention Centre.
Here is our master list of every new car making its debut at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow.
BMW: 3 Series facelift, M3 Touring
BYD: Dolphin electric hatchback (preview), Seal electric sedan (preview)
Citroen: e-C4 electric small hatchback
Honda: Freed MPV
Hyundai: Ioniq 5 electric crossover/SUV
Lexus: RZ 450e large electric SUV (preview), Lexus RX large SUV
Lotus: Emira coupe/sports car
Mazda: MX-30 small crossover EV
Mini: Mini Recharge (electrified classic Mini showcar)
Mercedes-Benz: AMG SL 55 coupe/convertible
MG: MG4 electric hatchback, MG HS facelift SUV
Nissan: Ariya electric SUV, X-Trail e-Power large seven-seat hybrid SUV
Peugeot: 408 crossover SUV
Skoda: Enyaq iV electric crossover SUV
Subaru: Solterra electric SUV, BRZ sports coupe, WRX sedan, WRX Wagon
Toyota: GR86 sports coupe, bZ4x electric SUV, Corolla Cross small hybrid SUV, Corolla Altis facelift sedan
Volkswagen: Golf R performance hatchback (preview), ID.4 electric SUV (preview), ID.Buzz electric van (preview), ID.Buzz Cargo electric cargo van (preview)
