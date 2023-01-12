Singapore Motorshow 2023 : All you need to know

SINGAPORE - After a three-year hiatus, Singapore's largest and most prestigious motoring event is finally back.

With a total of 24 participating brands, the return of the Russ Swift Stunt Show, celebrity appearances, and EV (electric vehicle) car launch over a span of four days.

WHAT: Singapore Motorshow 2023 will run from 12th January to 15th January 2023

WHERE: Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre Levels 3 & 4.

HOW MUCH : Each ticket purchased is valid for single admission only and admission tickets are priced at S$9.20 from Sistic.

CarBuyer Singapore brings you a round-up of what you can expect from this year's Motorshow instalment.

Well, first things first, it is a full-scale show after all, and there is no lack of cars galore. Before you get lost in the sea of 120 cars or so, here's the master car list, should you already have a particular car in mind to see.

CarBuyer will be on the scene at the Motorshow early tomorrow, so expect a stream of content and articles from us over the next few days!

The all-new BMW 3 Series.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

There's no place better to begin by showing you the best regular petrol cars that are present at this year's Motorshow. Take the updated BMW 3 Series sedan for instance, it's making its debut at Suntec City and that's big news given how popular it is amongst the BMW fleet. We reckon the 3 Series and Toyota Corolla Cross could be the strong sellers in Singapore this 2023.

Stay tuned for the top mainstream EVs story here.

Hyundai Ioniq 5.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Should you get tired of high petrol prices and consider switching to the electric era, here are some top mainstream EVs we came across at Suntec City. From the likes of the BYD Dolphin, Volkswagen ID4, and Hyundai Ioniq 5, you are literally spoilt for choices.

Stay tuned for the top cool EVs (lux / sporty) story here.

MG4.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

We get that owning a 'mainstream' car might be rather underwhelming to speak, but when you come acrosslux, sporty-looking electric cars, now that's a looker. And we're talking about EVs like the MG 4, Mini Recharge (classic Mini EV), and the Volkswagen Buzz.

Stay tuned for the top sporty cars article here.

Toyota GR86.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

If you're not for all that saving the environment stuff, there are sexy-looking sports cars on display around like the Toyota GR86, BMW M3 Touring, and Mercedes-AMG SL.

Stay tuned for our top quirky cars and other must-sees here.

As we said, there are lots to look out for during this year's Motorshow. Among the smorgasbord of cars, here are some of the quirkiest,must-see art cars for the culturally conscious, including the Mini Strip show car (not 'stripshow') and Audi's art car.

