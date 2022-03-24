'It's her learning process': Singapore dad on serving the community together with 11-year-old daughter

Who do you call when there's a terrorist attack?

Most would default to the police and emergency services. But did you know that there are networks of civilian volunteers ready to spring into action in times of crisis?

Derek Tan, the vice-chairman of West Coast Community Emergency and Engagement Committee (C2E) is among the tireless volunteers helping to strengthen community resilience.

As part of the SGSecure movement, the C2E of each constituency lead and support the recovery of the community following terror attacks.

Each constituency has its own C2E. For the past three years, Derek has been spearheading West Coast C2E's efforts to develop Emergency Preparedness (EP) plans, organise exercises and EP activities, as well as educate the residents.

Building community resilience to deal with crises and emergencies

Derek, who is in his 40s, tells AsiaOne that he's always been passionate about giving back to the community — so much so that he opted to serve an additional 15 years of National Service under the Reservist on Voluntary Extended Reserve Service (ROVERS) scheme.

After his ROVERS stint, he found out about the C2E through an SGSecure sharing session and decided that he wanted to have a part in it.

"I'm serving with a different purpose," he says. "It's more than just the defence capability or about training the young ones. It is about connecting with the ground."

Citing the example of a terror attack or an explosion, Derek explains that the C2E would assist in post-crisis recovery efforts such as helping residents find temporary shelter and eventually getting them back to their homes safely.

Of course, it's not every day that there's a crisis. In fact, Derek shares that in his years with the committee, he hasn't had to deal with one yet.

But that doesn't mean that the C2E is idle during peacetime.

"All of us has a role to play in the place that we live in. During peace time, (the C2E) organise(s) courses and activities to get ourselves prepared for emergencies. There are courses on first aid, CPR, AED, psychological first aid and other relevant emergency preparedness activities for our residents. We also involve residents in fire drills with other agencies. It is a community effort to come together and prepare ourselves for emergencies."

Derek using a fire extinguisher at a fire safety event. PHOTO: Derek Tan

Besides building residents' capabilities with fire safety exercises, first aid courses and more, the C2E aims to engage the community and connect meaningfully with residents.

Through these activities, the West Coast C2E, a team of over 30 volunteers, has grown to know the community and its needs like the back of their hand.

"The volunteers will know exactly which uncles stay alone. This allows for a faster response to any assistance required within the neighbourhood," says Derek.

Part of his role also involves conveying the importance of the C2E's role to the community.

"During a crisis, our C2E committee will transform to coordinate the community resources and the grassroots' emergency response efforts; to defuse tension and restore public confidence and normalcy."

Communicating this to the public is still an ongoing process, says Derek. And he's starting from his own family.

Inspiring the next generation

Derek and Kayla distributing TraceTogether tokens to residents. PHOTO: Derek Tan

Derek dedicates a couple of hours every week to C2E activities, sometimes, with his daughter Kayla in tow.

"I bring her along so that Mummy can go shopping," he quips with a chuckle, sharing that he sees it as father-daughter bonding time. All jokes aside, he shares that he hopes to inculcate in her the importance of community service.

Kayla has tagged along for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) courses, and has even helped to direct residents at a mask distribution exercise.

She also took the initiative to help out at Boon Lay's fireworks countdown event, Derek says proudly.

"She can see how community work and volunteering contribute to character building. It is very much part of her learning process, so I guess I've had a positive impact in that sense."

