Shake Shack to open 3rd outlet in Orchard Road in Q3 2020

Shake Shack fans will soon be able to get their hands on their favourite burgers and milkshakes in town. The American burger joint will open their third outlet in Singapore at Liat Towers.

PHOTO: Shake Shack Singapore

This will be the first Shake Shack with alfresco seating options and you can expect to find their popular offerings such as the ShackBurger and their frozen custard Concretes and Chick' n Shack.

The chain's other outlets are located in Jewel Changi Airport and at 89 Neil Road.

Shake Shack has engaged local artist Danielle Tay to create the indoor and outdoor murals at the Liat Towers branch, which will feature illustrations of iconic Singaporean spots like Gardens by the Bay, Esplanade, Botanic Gardens and Sentosa.

Looks like burger fans have something to look forward to once dining in restuarants is once again allowed in Singapore.

kailun@asiaone.com