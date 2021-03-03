Shake Shack is opening a new outlet at Great World

Are the queues at Shake Shack's Orchard outlet too long for you? You'll soon have another option in town.

The burger chain is set to open its sixth outlet in Singapore at Great World this spring, it announced today (March 3).

After working with local artists including Eeshaun, Danielle Tay, and Sam Lo to create striking murals for its other outlets here, Shake Shack is collaborating with Toby Tan, also known as tobyato, this time around.

Tan's abstract mural, which stretches over the facade of the store, pays homage to the once-vibrant Great World Amusement Park with its playful colours and shapes.

Great World, formerly known as Great World City, occupies the site where the amusement park once stood.

Address: #01-101, Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994