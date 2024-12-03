Shaw Theatres to close Seletar Mall branch after a decade, running a promotion to mark closure

Moviegoers who patronise Shaw Theatres' branch at The Seletar Mall will be sad to know that it will be shuttering for good after a decade.

The cinema's last day of operations will be on Dec 15, Shaw Theatres announced on its Instagram account on Tuesday (Dec 3).

"Thank you for the wonderful memories," read the post.

Shaw Theatres opened its Seletar Mall outlet in December 2014.

After the closure, the cinema chain will have seven remaining outlets, with the nearest ones at Nex and Waterway Point for Seletar residents.

The last outlet it shuttered was at JCube in August 2023 after the mall closed.

According to The Straits Times, the Shaw Organisation Group of Companies said in a press statement: "Shaw Theatres Seletar was our first boothless cineplex – and it was quite a milestone for us especially in terms of operations and space utilisation as it occupied a much smaller footprint."

As a goodbye gift, Shaw Theatres has a promotion until Dec 15.

For every movie ticket purchased at the Seletar Mall branch, located on the fourth floor of the mall, patrons will receive a coupon to redeem a free Popcorn Combo or Tater Gems Combo at two of Shaw Theatres' other branches — Nex and Waterway Point.

The deal is valid for the first 3,000 redemptions between Jan 2, 2025 to Feb 28, 2025.

"Let’s make the last few weeks at Seletar unforgettable. Thank you for being part of our story!" concluded the post.

