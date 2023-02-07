Goodbye JCube: Mall to close on Aug 6, site to make way for 40-storey residential development

SINGAPORE — JCube mall in Jurong East Central will close down on Aug 6 to make way for a 40-storey residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys.

The new residential building, targeted for completion in 2027, will complement the Government’s plans to bring new homes, businesses, recreational facilities and amenities to the Jurong Lake District, said Capitaland Development in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 7).

The mall will shut down on Aug 6 at 10pm. Capitaland said it is working closely with the tenants and providing them with the necessary support to ensure a smooth handover of the premises.

The new residential development will be linked directly to the Jurong East MRT interchange station, Westgate and IMM Building via J-Walk, which is a covered elevated pedestrian network in the district, the statement added.

Jurong East interchange station now serves the East-West Line and North-South Line, and will link up with the future Jurong Region Line, which will open in phases from 2027. The station will also serve the upcoming Cross Island Line, which will open in phases from 2030.

The planned development will also be linked to the upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, which will include an air-conditioned bus interchange, a public library, a community club, and a sports centre among other commercial spaces.

Capitaland chief executive Tan Yew Chin said the development is expected to launch for sale in the second half of this year.

The Jurong Lake District development is expected to become Singapore’s largest business district outside the central area.

It is slated to provide about 100,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes between 2040 and 2050, adding to the 1 million residents already living in Singapore’s west region, the statement added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

ALSO READ: Drivers, take note: ERP to hit up to $5 at some gantries