She helps new mums regain their figures with belly binding

Celebs like Kim Kardashian have popularised waist trainers, but did you know that closer to home, similar cinching treatments have been passed down from generation to generation?

Hong Kong-based Angie Ng is one practitioner who aims to promote belly binding as a treatment to help new mums recover from labour and regain their pre-baby body.

Watch on to find out how the traditional treatment works and how Angie is adapting it for mums in modern times.

