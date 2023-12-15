She 'never has the heart to buy expensive things for herself': Influencer Nicole Choo captures mum's reaction to receiving first Chanel bag

'Tis the season of joy.

And while some of us eagerly wait for gifts from loved ones, it seems like Christmas came early for Elisa Lim, mother of local influencer and author Nicole Choo.

Elisa's husband was on the ball this festive season and surprised her with a handbag from luxury brand Chanel.

Nicole recorded her mum's reaction to the gift reveal, and the content did not disappoint.

The clip was shared on Nicole's official TikTok page on Tuesday (Dec 12).

She also noted in the video that her mum 'never has the heart to buy expensive things for herself'.

"No lah, it's very expensive leh!" she exclaimed in disbelief, after finding out about the Chanel handbag.

Elisa was a startled woman, and it took her a while to comprehend what was going on.

Her husband assured her that despite the handbag's hefty price, there was nothing to be worried about.

He then wished her a merry Christmas, and Nicole suggested that this was her mum's cue to begin tearing up.

The emotions running through Elisa then must've been akin to a roller coaster ride — from disbelief to excitement.

After a 'thank you' kiss to her husband, she admitted: "I want to cry. I'm so touched, my first Chanel!"

And of course, these reaction videos won't feel complete without an unboxing segment to it.

Nicole could not help but giggle slightly at her mum fumbling through the tapes, potentially worried she might damage her new gift.

After some help from her husband, Elisa finally got to see her handbag in all its glory.

It was the classic black with gold trimmings, and she could not help but break into a smile.

Later on, Nicole even gave her grandmother a video call to get her opinion on the handbag.

However, it seems like the elderly woman came away from the call with a different idea.

"Bring me to those classy shops, I've never been before," she claimed.

Rags to Rolex

Before all the fame, content creator Simon Khung, better known as Simonboy, had it rough.

There was a point where the former drug addict only had $50 in his bank account.

Regardless, his girlfriend, Chloe Eong, stuck with him through the tough times, and Simonboy was eager to show his gratitude now that he's financially stable.

On Nov 20, he gave her a diamond Rolex watch as a 'thank you' gift.

In his Instagram caption, Simonboy acknowledged her presence throughout the difficult periods in their life and mentioned how he's happy to celebrate successes together.

