She turns dead animals into jewellery

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

Wearing a dead animal around your neck might be a tad morbid for some, but Taiwanese taxidermist Maxinna Roxen sees it as art.

The 26-year-old has gained attention — both positive and negative — for her quirky creations such as earrings made from a turtledove's feet and a necklace made of bones.

Watch on to find out how she deals with the hate and why she'd rather work on specimens instead of binge-watching dramas.

editor@asiaone.com