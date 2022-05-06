She's the only woman keeping Hong Kong's neon lights alive

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

When Karen Chan, also known as Chankalun, first tried neon bending in 2018, she found the craft extremely challenging yet intriguing. Little did she know that four years on, it would be her career, and she would be the only female neon light artist in the whole of Hong Kong.

Calling the craft her "life teacher", Karen says it has taught her invaluable lessons like patience and planning ahead.

Watch on to see how this artist creates her beautiful neon light pieces.

