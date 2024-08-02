Shine bright like a diamond: World's largest light and multimedia illumination event coming to Singapore in September

Running out of date ideas? Fret not as we have one you can consider for next month.

Illumi, said to be the world's largest light, sound and multimedia illumination event, is coming to Singapore and will be open to the public on Sept 13.

Set against the backdrop of the Bayfront Event Ground, the nocturnal event will feature displays of larger-than-life structures and innovative light installations crafted with 20 million LED lights.

While that's a lot of LED lights, Illumi adopts energy-efficient lighting technologies and prioritises the use of recycled materials in its installations.

This is Illumi's first international debut and the first-ever Illumi event was held in Montreal, Canada, in October 2019.

The event was created by the team behind the acclaimed production Cavalia, a Canadian entertainment company.

Nine themed worlds

The event space will have nine themed worlds featuring life-like animatronic creatures.

There's The Enchanted Maples, which transports guests to Canada with glowing maple leaves and sweet treats from the Sugar Shack.

While Singapore only has one season, we can imagine being in winter at Walls of Lights, which transforms into a winter wonderland with shimmering snowflakes and curtains of twinkling lights.

Animal lovers will enjoy Puppies and Kitties, which has more than 200 adorable animal lights on display.

Those who prefer dinosaurs will love The Jurassic Kingdom, which brings prehistoric creatures to life.

There's also The Magical Forest, which has multi-coloured trees and majestic wildlife.

The Tunnel of Colours presents a kaleidoscopic adventure while The Dune Palace will bring you to the Sahara with genies and magic floating carpets.

The event will also feature The Illumi Tree of Light, which stands at 47 metres tall, making it the world's tallest tree of lights. For context, that's similar to having five Merlions stacked atop one another.

Tickets are now available on TremTix and Pelago.

Adult tickets start from $25 while child tickets start from $15.

VIP tickets—which include a single admission ticket, VIP lanyard, a gift, one complimentary carousel ride, one complimentary non-alcohol drink and ticket insurance—start from $50.

DBS Bank, the official bank partner for Illumi, is also offering an exclusive early bird discount of 20 per cent to DBS and POSB credit and debit cardholders until Aug 31.

Address: 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

