'Shiok ah': This Canadian influencer won over Singaporeans' approval by cooking up 'legit' chicken rice

When it comes to chicken rice, you can bet your bottom dollar that Singaporeans will be there to be judge, jury and executioner.

So when a Canadian influencer decided to try making one of Singapore's iconic dishes, locals flooded the comments section with their opinions.

On August 4, food influencer Logan took to TikTok to showcase his ambitious first attempt at making the humble dish.

In the 92-second video, Logan meticulously followed the steps to recreate the dish authentically. For instance, he made sure to use the important aromatics, garlic and ginger, when cooking the chicken.

Not stopping there, Logan even went the extra mile by crafting the two dipping sauces that most will be familiar with: One fiery chilli garlic variant and the other, a zesty ginger sauce.

For the finishing touches, he added sliced cucumbers to the plate, and served up steamed bok choy on the side.

What's the verdict?

Despite their discerning taste and high standards for the beloved dish, Singaporeans were bowled over and readily gave their stamp of approval. A slew of comments by locals commended Logan's first attempt.

One observant user pointed out that the version of chicken rice Logan made is, in fact, better known as the Hainanese style.

One comment read: "Shiok ah Singaporean approved." While another remarked, "Almost legit".

With that said, there were a few critics that pointed out that his garlic chilli dipping sauce was too watery.

Others tried to be constructive and gave suggestions to improve the recipe like adding pandan leaves to the broth.

The best chicken rice in Singapore

How far would you go to find the best version in Singapore?

Content creator Angel Hsu uploaded a YouTube video on June 3, documenting her search across the island for the best chicken rice.

She tried 100 chicken rice stalls in Singapore and even tabulated all her findings in a spreadsheet to boot.

Her final verdict? After two months and spending $5,000, she recommended four chicken rice stalls.

For those seeking the best soup, she suggested Ah Five Hainanese Chicken Rice, conveniently located in Block 158, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

If your preference leans towards the poultry, Angel recommended Kampong Chicken Eating House, found at 247 Outram Road.

Those with a penchant for fragrant rice would be delighted to try Ah Boy Chicken Rice stall in Choa Chu Kang.

And last but certainly not least, Wee Kim Hainanese Chicken Rice at Yishun Park Hawker Centre earned top marks as the overall best "for the combination of everything".

