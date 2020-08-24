Shop Singapore-inspired furniture and home goods at these 7 brands

National Day might be over, but there’s no reason you can’t flaunt Singapore pride all year round within the interiors of your home.
From furniture to home accessories infused with a local flavour, here are the stores to hit up for Singapore-inspired decor.
1. Onlewo
On the prowl for unique fabrics for your space? Make your way to homegrown design studio Onlewo, which dreams up original fabric designs for curtain and upholstery, wallpaper, furniture and other homeware.
Among those, you’ll find prints of distinctly familiar local spots – think East Coast Park, Little India, Tiong Bahru, as well as those of iconic Singapore motifs like the orchid.
The label recently teamed up with furniture brand Grafunkt to launch a NDP55 limited edition collection, which comprises a stool and ottoman upholstered in a tile-pattern fabric inspired by tables and chairs found at HDB void decks.
2. The Art Faculty
Celebrating the abilities of those with autism and related challenges, The Art Faculty by Pathlight offers goods with the works of various artists with special needs, with each artist earning royalties from the sale of their merchandise.
Its home product range includes vases, cups, treasure boxes and tea infusers, of which are often adorned with locally-inspired artworks.
3. Scene Shang
Most will know Scene Shang for its ultra-cool Chinese-meets-contemporary-style home items, and they’ve expanded to include pieces infused with a Singapore twist. This lacquered jewellery box takes its cue from the historical Peranakan peony tiles found on the shophouses of Joo Chiat.
4. Supermama Porcelain
Chances are, you have probably come across Supermama’s instantly recognisable porcelain plates and other Singapore culture-inspired accessories.
The brand works with local designers, as well as traditional craft facilities in Japan to produce meaningful “omiyage” or contemporary giftware, which represent modern Singaporean culture.
Just recently, it unveiled Magic, The Legendary Language-Changing Cup, inspired by none other than Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s blue tea cup, which he had used during a speech to announce Covid-19 measures.
5. When I was Four
We’re suckers for nostalgia, and design studio Wheniwasfour’s quirky designs that reference local culture and recall childhood memories sure speak to us.
An apron emblazoned with Singapore’s national dish or a cushion cover printed with the ubiquitous kopitiam breakfast? Yes please.
6. Singapore Trading Post
If you live for vintage-style decor, Singapore Trading Post is your shop. It’s full of intricately crafted and beautifully unique gems that harken back to Singapore’s colonial roots and bring to mind a bygone era.
Inspired by the East India Company and our heritage, the store sources for products from Singapore’s traditional trading partners, namely India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam.
7. Ipse Ipsa Ipsum
Ipse Ipsa Ipsum prides itself on beautiful furniture hand crafted by skilled artisans, using traditional techniques with a modern spin.
You’ll find pieces subtly imbued with elements of Asian heritage, including designs with Peranakan motifs. Plus, they’re cheekily named after prominent locations in Singapore.
