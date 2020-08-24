Shop Singapore-inspired furniture and home goods at these 7 brands

1. Onlewo

On the prowl for unique fabrics for your space? Make your way to homegrown design studio Onlewo, which dreams up original fabric designs for curtain and upholstery, wallpaper, furniture and other homeware.

Among those, you’ll find prints of distinctly familiar local spots – think East Coast Park, Little India, Tiong Bahru, as well as those of iconic Singapore motifs like the orchid.

The label recently teamed up with furniture brand Grafunkt to launch a NDP55 limited edition collection, which comprises a stool and ottoman upholstered in a tile-pattern fabric inspired by tables and chairs found at HDB void decks.