Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11

Candice Cai
AsiaOne

Are you all shopped out this 11.11? Still not quite satisfied? Well good news, there's more to look forward to.

If you've missed out on the madness that is one of the biggest celebrations of mass consumerism — not to worry, we've got you covered.

Here are other deals that will stretch your dollar beyond Singles' Day.

AIRLINE TICKET SALES 

Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific and Emirate Airlines are having special fares that extend beyond 11.11.

On Air New Zealand, tickets to Auckland start from $888 and $988 to Christchurch. The sale will be on till Nov 14 for selected travel periods until Oct next year.

If Europe is on your travel list next year, KLM and Air France are offering a promo discount of $110 with the promo code <1111SALESG> for your next flight. You have until Nov 15 to book your tickets (for travel up till Oct next year), with London flights going from $853, Zurich from $887 and Copenhagen from $901.

Cathay Pacific is also offering special fares for travel till June next year, including flights to Bangkok ($228), Taipei ($388), Osaka ($538), and Seoul ($578), among others. The sale will end on Nov 13.

Thinking of heading to Australia? Emirates Airlines is offering tickets to Melbourne from $559, with flights to Dubai from $669.

LIHO BUY 2-GET-1-FREE

From now till Nov 21, you can buy two drinks and get the third one for free at six Liho outlets across Singapore.

To redeem, subscribe to @GoodLobang on Telegram and follow @lihosg on Instagram or Facebook.

Where:

Kinex Mall #B1-K19, Singapore 437157 
Millenia Walk #01-91A, Singapore 039596 
Century Square #B1-27, Singapore 529509 
Parkway Parade #01-69A, Singapore 449269
 Blk 442 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120442 
Blossom Springs #01-12, Singapore 762462

50% OFF MCDONALD'S HAPPY SHARING BOX

Order McDelivery through the app or web from Nov 11 to 15 and get 50 per cent off their sharing boxes.

Use promo code <SHAREHSBA> for half off Box A (12pc Chicken McNuggets and 8pc McWings), or <SHAREHSBB> for Box B (6pc Chicken McNuggets and 4pc McWings).

50% OFF POLAR PUFFS & CAKES' CHICKEN PIE

We've started! The warmers are filled with freshly baked Chicken Pies. . Come & get yours now! . Selected outlets. While...

Posted by Polar Puffs & Cakes on Sunday, 10 November 2019

We are fans of Polar Puffs & Cakes' best-selling Chicken Pie (usual price, $2.40), which will be going for $1.10 from Nov 11 to 13. Customers will be limited to buying three pieces each. The offer will only be available at 10 outlets across the island.

Where:

Ang Mo Kio Hub, B2-08, Singapore 569933
Causeway Point, B1-K07, Singapore 738099
Clementi Mall, B1-K15, Singapore 129588
Hougang Mall B1-K9, Singapore 538766
JEM, B1-31, Singapore 608549
Orchard Xchange B1-35, Singapore 238878
SingPost Centre, B1-149, Singapore 408600
Square 2, B1-127, Singapore 307506
Tiong Bahru Plaza, B1-K10, Singapore 168732

1-FOR-1 DRINKS AT GRAVITEABAR

<🈵🈵 OPENING SPECIALS> . . We will be officially opening at China Square Mall from 11-Nov-2019, 1100 hrs! . Come on down...

Posted by Graviteabar on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

To celebrate the opening of their new outlet, bubble tea joint Graviteabar is offering 1-for-1 on drinks for the first 111 customers at their Chinatown Square Mall stall.

The promotion will run from Nov 11 to 15. Customers will simply have to follow them on Instagram @gravitybarsg, but other terms and conditions apply — including a cap of two drinks per customer.

Also, there will be a $1 milk tea promo for the first 200 redemptions each day.

Where: 18 Cross Street, B1-130, Singapore 048423

ALSO READ: 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions

