Shopping with a sea view: Northshore Plaza is officially opening this weekend - here's what to expect

Northshore Plaza might have flown under the radar for those living outside Punggol but this one might actually be worth a visit.

For one, Northshore Plaza sits right by the ocean so the view is unmatched.

While the seafront mall has been gradually opening up to the public since last October, this Saturday (July 24) marks its official opening ceremony.

Opening promotions

From this weekend, you can head on down to the new-generation neighbourhood centre for shopping promotions aplenty.

The free shuttle bus service on opening day should help if travelling to the mall is a bit of a hassle for you. The mall is also directly linked to Samudera LRT station, which is only four stops away from Punggol MRT.

Here are some of the deals you can expect.

Free voucher with minimum spend at Gurney Drive

Receive a $10 voucher when you spend $20 at Penang cuisine specialist Gurney Drive.

The promotion is valid for the first 200 customers who meet the minimum spend from July 24.

Free bakes at Swee Heng

Bakery Swee Heng is giving away a free blueberry muffin (U.P. $1.80) or almond banana cake (U.P. $1.60) when you hit a minimum spending of $8.80 on July 24.

The promotion is valid for the first 400 customers, or while stocks last.

$10 off at Kilogramme

From now till Oct 31, this environmentally-friendly grocery store is offering $10 off with a minimum spend of $30.

Free haircut at Kerluxe

Enjoy a free haircut when you colour your hair at Kerluxe. This promotion is valid till Aug 31.

50 per cent off selected drinks at Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

The coffee chain is offering a 50 per cent off its regular Original Mocha Ice Blended and Choc Cookie Crumble on July 24. The deal is only valid at its Northshore Plaza outlet.

With all that out the way, let's get to the food recommendations. In a 12-minute video posted on July 7, Japanese YouTuber and foodie Ghib Ojisan explored the mall and gave a glimpse of some of the highlights.

Italian meets makcik fusion

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

Upon asking his wife what she'd like to eat, the reply GhIb Ojisan got was "something nice". Couple issues, right?

They went to Staple, a quick-service halal Asian fusion restaurant, to meet said criteria.

Before tucking into his food, Ghib Ojisan was already in love with Staple as it doesn't charge a service fee or tax.

Apologies to all die-hard pasta lovers but here's where things might get rather uncomfortable for you.

Ghib Ojisan got himself a plate of assam squid ink pasta ($10.90) and found it pretty good.

"I think it's squid-ink based. [It has] got some prawns, tomatoes, cuttlefish. The pasta is handmade here!"

The 32-year-old "did not know assam would go well with pasta" and was mightily impressed by the freshness of the cuttlefish too.

Wok hey all day

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

After grabbing a takeaway order of Super Wok's sesame oil chicken with rice ($6.90), Ghib Ojisan proceeded to get himself an oyster cake ($3) from Sixth Floor Oyster Cake.

The couple then shared this meal at one of the open-aired community pods found within the mall.

Ghib was especially pleased that he got the chance to give the oyster cake a try, given how they were "always sold out" when Northshore Plaza first opened in October 2021.

"They have something very interesting. This is not the normal oyster cake. It's the kimchi flavour," he said.

The addition of that ingredient makes it taste like a different dish entirely, the YouTuber said.

Ghib Ojisan also added that Super Wok's chicken has "nice wok hey", referring to the essence and aroma. For $6.90, he felt that the price is "really good" considering the portion of food.

Dinosaurs galore

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

The couple stumbled into something of a hidden gem in Nomstar and Ghib Ojisan was simply amazed by what the food joint had to offer.

"Guys, what a find. This is so cool. It's like a dinosaur-themed cafe," he shared.

Well, technically it's more of a cafeteria-style food joint — think food court but a little more upscale.

Here, you'll be able to munch on Vietnamese classics at Mrs Pho, chomp on some dim sum at Tim Ho Wan or grab yourself a plate of roast pork rice from the famed Hawker Chan.

While the food options are amazing, the clear winner here at Nomstar is the inclusion of dinosaurs into the decor.

"I love how they added the sound effects so it kinda makes it feel like we're actually in a forest with dinosaurs," Ghib Ojisan said.

And as if it could not get any better, you'll be able to get an unobstructed view of the sea from some of the dining tables at Nomstar.

